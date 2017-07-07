5 most embarrassing videos of footballers, featuring Lionel Messi

Videos that will make you laugh and then shower you with a wave of guilt...

Cristiano Ronaldo bullying Fabio Coentrao

One of the things we always like to avoid is embarrassment. I remember being a child once – I must have been the only one – who had his head shaved off. So in a bid to hide it from my pals in a coaching centre, I decided to wear a winter skull cap.

As luck would have it, one of my friends looked at my less-than-graceful handwriting and spit the words, ‘your handwriting is just as messy as your hair.’ And that was it, the very next moment, another friend sitting beside me pulled the cap off and – blimey! – they saw what I was trying to hide as my shame was exposed in front of the other kids, including girls.

Terrible, isn’t it? However, what would have been even worse is if it was recorded on a camera and then shared on the internet for all to see. Footballers, however, are not as lucky as I was as some of their embarrassing moments are caught on camera.

From pranking Coentrao to sexually abusing Lionel Messi in the name of entertainment, here are 5 of the most embarrassing videos of footballers…

#5 Fabio Coentrao cries as a result of a prank

What happens when a prank goes too far, but you still end up laughing in the end? I do not know. However, what I do know is that this prank on Fabio Coentrao was pretty brutal and that the Portuguese left-back has a really, really soft heart.

Due to the lack of my Portuguese understanding ability and the absence of English subtitles in this video, it is difficult to say how things went down in an exact way. However, what can be interpreted is that two men dressed as police officer come to arrest Fabio Coentrao for a crime he didn’t do.

When his hands were cuffed, he tried hard to hold back the tears, but as soon as he started talking, he started weeping like a child. In the end, when the truth was disclosed to the former Benfica man, he was once again in tears, but, thankfully, he was all smiles in the end.