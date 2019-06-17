×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid's 5 most expensive signings and how they fared for Los Blancos

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
441   //    17 Jun 2019, 19:35 IST

The two most expensive signing in Real Madrid history
The two most expensive signing in Real Madrid history

With Eden Hazard’s arrival at the Bernabeu being completed, Real Madrid are back in the Galactico business. After a lacklustre year with no silverware, Florentino Perez would be desperate to bring back Los Blancos back to winning ways. The early signs of squad rebuilding came when Zinedine Zidane was brought back which resulted in an unfortunate end to Santiago Solari’s stint at Real Madrid.

It was rumored that Zidane returned to the helm on the promise of quality signings and Perez delivered exactly that. The list started with Luka Jovic from Frankfurt for €60 million plus bonuses. Jovic’s hype did not vanish completely as Real Madrid announced the signing of their long-term target Eden Hazard. An initial fee of €100 million along with nearly €40 million in bonuses will make the Belgian forward the most expensive player in the club’s history. Let us take a look at the 5 most expensive signings made by Real Madrid and how they fared.

#5 Kaka: €67 million

Kaka
Kaka

We start our list with Brazillian midfielder, Kaka. Purchased in the same year as big signing Cristiano Ronaldo, it was believed Kaka always arrived in the shadows to the Portuguese superstar. A legendary figure and 2007 Ballon D’or winner at AC Milan, Kaka was signed for a hefty amount of nearly €70 million. Unfortunately, injuries got the better part of his career as he was sidelined for spells ammassing to nearly eight months. Mesut Ozil's prominent rise didn't help his cause either as the German was Jose Mourinho's go-to attacking midfielder.

As each season flew by, Kaka failed to regain his form and goalscoring touch. Even under the tutelage of his former boss Carlo Ancelotti who kick-started his career at Milan, Kaka failed to impress. Finally, he departed for the Rossoneri in 2013 having scored 29 goals and providing 32 assists in 120 appearances for the club.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Ranking Real Madrid's 10 most expensive signings
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: How much of an overhaul do Real Madrid need?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Bayern Munich star confirms Ronaldo and Ramos urged him to join Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane's return could mean superstar won't join Los Blancos next season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Los Blancos are Europe’s most valuable club, while Barcelona are out of top three
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid shocked as Juventus prepare bid to hijack Los Blancos star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set their sights on another PSG star
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona fans dislike Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Real Madrid fans for Champions League exit despite saying they didn't need Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us