Real Madrid's 5 most expensive signings and how they fared for Los Blancos

17 Jun 2019

The two most expensive signing in Real Madrid history

With Eden Hazard’s arrival at the Bernabeu being completed, Real Madrid are back in the Galactico business. After a lacklustre year with no silverware, Florentino Perez would be desperate to bring back Los Blancos back to winning ways. The early signs of squad rebuilding came when Zinedine Zidane was brought back which resulted in an unfortunate end to Santiago Solari’s stint at Real Madrid.

It was rumored that Zidane returned to the helm on the promise of quality signings and Perez delivered exactly that. The list started with Luka Jovic from Frankfurt for €60 million plus bonuses. Jovic’s hype did not vanish completely as Real Madrid announced the signing of their long-term target Eden Hazard. An initial fee of €100 million along with nearly €40 million in bonuses will make the Belgian forward the most expensive player in the club’s history. Let us take a look at the 5 most expensive signings made by Real Madrid and how they fared.

#5 Kaka: €67 million

Kaka

We start our list with Brazillian midfielder, Kaka. Purchased in the same year as big signing Cristiano Ronaldo, it was believed Kaka always arrived in the shadows to the Portuguese superstar. A legendary figure and 2007 Ballon D’or winner at AC Milan, Kaka was signed for a hefty amount of nearly €70 million. Unfortunately, injuries got the better part of his career as he was sidelined for spells ammassing to nearly eight months. Mesut Ozil's prominent rise didn't help his cause either as the German was Jose Mourinho's go-to attacking midfielder.

As each season flew by, Kaka failed to regain his form and goalscoring touch. Even under the tutelage of his former boss Carlo Ancelotti who kick-started his career at Milan, Kaka failed to impress. Finally, he departed for the Rossoneri in 2013 having scored 29 goals and providing 32 assists in 120 appearances for the club.

