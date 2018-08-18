5 most expensive signings by LaLiga clubs

Ronaldo and Bale were both record-breaking transfers to Real Madrid

All LaLiga clubs may not be able to spend as much as the Premier League clubs but the LaLiga giants, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, can go head to head with any club on the planet for a player.

Out of the last ten transfers that broke the world record, six of them belong to Spanish clubs. Out of those six, five of them belong to Real Madrid, in fact, all five of Real Madrid’s record transfers were in a row.

Four of the eight most expensive transfers in the world currently belong to one Barcelona or Real Madrid. So take a look at the five most expensive transfers made by LaLiga clubs.

#5. Luis Suarez - Liverpool to Barcelona for £75m (2014)

Suarez turned out to be an incredible signing for Barcelona

Luis Suarez moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2014 for £75m and the time of his transfer, it was the third most expensive transfer ever behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Right now, it is the 12th most expensive transfer.

Suarez has thrived since his move to Barcelona. He was a key member of the team that won the treble in 2015 and even scored the winning goal in the final of the Champions League.

He has so far represented Barcelona in 198 games and scored 152 goals in addition to winning 12 trophies with the club.

In the 2015/16 season, Suarez scored an incredible 59 goals in 53 games across all competitions of which he scored 40 goals in 35 league games. In the process, he won the European Golden Boot and became the only player to beat both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the award in the last nine seasons.

