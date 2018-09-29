5 most expensive signings made by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Paul Pogba is the most expensive Manchester United player ever

Football's transfer market has changed a lot in the recent times, and clubs these days don't shy away from spending big to sign players.

Manchester United are the richest football club in the world and they use their financial muscles to attract the very best players, giving the club an edge in their quest to win trophies.

Jose Mourinho was appointed as the manager of the Red Devils in 2016 and the Portuguese manager spent more than £400 million to bring in new players to the club.

On this note, here is the list of five most expensive players signed by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Source- transfermarket.net

#5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford

The fifth most expensive signing of Jose Mourinho's regime, Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United from Borrusia Dortmund in 2016 for a reported fee of €42 million.

The Armenian international started his professional career with Pyunik before making his presence known to the footballing world with his impressive spells at Metalurh Donetsk and Shakhtar Donetsk. He joined Borrusia Dortmund in 2013 and established himself as one of the best-attacking midfielders in Europe during his time with BVB. He played 90 Bundesliga games, scoring 23 goals.

His performances in the German top tier caught the attention of Mourinho, and he decided to splash the big cash to lure the Armenian to the Old Trafford. He came into the English Premier League with a big reputation but failed to live up to the hype. He played just 39 Premier League games for the Reds Devils, scoring five goals.

He joined Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2017 and is currently trying to bring his career back on track with the Gunners.

