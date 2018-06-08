5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history

The money spent on these players is just ludicrous!

Alvaro Morata has failed to justify his price tag

The English Premier League is arguably the most competitive football league in the world. The competition has all but everything, be it the interminable viewership, cash-rich clubs, high-profile footballers or big-budget transfers.

All the same, in the recent years, the Premier League clubs have been utterly underwhelming in Europe's top flight with the Spanish La Liga taking center stage as a consequence of their commendable triumphs.

As stated previously, the astronomical transfers over the years have also impacted the English League which has morphed into a mega-money competition with top-notch clubs splurging millions to scoop up world-beaters.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

#5 Alvaro Morata

Transfer Fee: £58m

From: Real Madrid C.F.

To: Chelsea F.C.

Morata was one of the key reasons of Chelsea's uninspiring season in which they dropped to fifth in the Premier League and consequently, failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The 25-year-old kicked off his debut season at Stamford Bridge in an admirable fashion, scoring seven goals in seven appearances for The Pensioners. Nevertheless, in the latter half of the campaign, he saw himself falling down the pecking order with Antonio Conte losing faith in the Spaniard.

In the 48 appearances he made, Morata was only able to manage a disappointing tally of 15 goals.

Due to his substandard form, the former Real Madrid striker also ended up not making the cut for the Spanish national team for the fast-approaching World Cup.