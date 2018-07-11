5 Most expensive transfers of the summer window so far

The summer transfer window is always a time of excitement as clubs prepare their squads for the season ahead. For the past several years, transfer records have been continually broken as the market value of players becomes based on their potential shirt sales and status rather than just their footballing ability. While still only in July, this summer has been no different, with clubs across the top 5 leagues in Europe splashing out over €2.3 billion already.

It is no surprise to see clubs spending such extraordinary amounts of money considering the high profile moves witnessed during the January transfer window this year. Phillipe Coutinho’s €120 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona was a club record fee for the Catalans, and the highest fee ever received for the team from Merseyside. Manchester City also broke their club record in the January transfer window, signing Aymeric Laporte for €65.2 million from Athletic Bilbao.

This trend is set to continue for the foreseeable future as clubs come under increasing pressure to make big money signings and compete at the highest level. While Neymar’s incredible and shocking €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer remains the most expensive transfer of all time, this summer has witnessed several high profile moves already. With the World Cup in Russia still happening, this list is sure to change before deadline day, and indeed has already changed twice in the last 48 hours.

As of July 11th, 2018, here are the top 5 most expensive transfers of the summer so far:

#5 Naby Keita – RB Leipzig to Liverpool €60 million

A transfer that has been a year in the making, Naby Keita agreed to join Liverpool in August of last year after they activated his release clause. Officially joining the Merseyside outfit on July 1st of this year, the Guinean midfielder became Liverpool’s second most expensive transfer of all time after Virgil Van Dijk who signed in January for €84.5 million.

Keita impressed greatly during his time in the Bundesliga, helping RB Leipzig finish as runners-up in their first ever Bundesliga season, securing a Champions League place in the process. The box-to-box midfielder has been compared to N’Golo Kante and provides a wonderful passing range with frequent goals.