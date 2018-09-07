5 Most memorable El Clasico disputes

It is not just a game!

A football match played between the arch-rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is termed as El Clasico. The rivalry is due to the opposite political views of Madrid and Barcelona which has crept into the sports as well.

Over the period of several years, there have been fist fights, aggressive pushing, head-butts and offensive tackling which has led to many yellow and red cards being shown to the players. Sometimes they do not even spare the referees, and a mass brawl breaks out in the stadium.

Let us look at the five most famous El Clasico fights between the players.

#1 Ricardo Carvalho elbows Lionel Messi on his face

Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga

After the match, Leo Messi said that Real Madrid players were frustrated, and wanted to injure him. Barcelona was leading by 2-0 over Real Madrid in an El Clasico match on 29th November 2010.

In the 45th minute, when Messi was trying to dribble past two defenders, Ricardo Carvalho tackled him and brought him down. As Messi got up and tried to walk, Carvalho pushed him by hitting at his face with the elbow.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Pep Guardiola

Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga

Barcelona was leading by two goals to none against Real Madrid in a LaLiga game. When the ball went to Pep Guardiola, Ronaldo went to fetch the ball and tried to take the ball. Guardiola threw it to the other side. Incensed by his action, Ronaldo pushed the legendary coach aside. Ronaldo was lucky to survive the red card.

After the match, Pep said: “These are just things that happen on the pitch during a game.”

