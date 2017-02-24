5 most important signings in Barcelona's history

The impact these 5 signings had at Barcelona is still felt to this day

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 17:17 IST

Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the greatest clubs in the history of European football. Known for playing beautiful and entertaining football, the Catalan giants have always relied mostly on their youth academy to produce first-team stars.

However, like any big team in the world, the Blaugrana have not hesitated to spend big on some world class players. Having broken the world transfer record multiple times, the Catalan giants are famous for having some of the world’s best players ply their trade for them.

Some signings, have obviously been more important than others. They have had a deep impact on the club and have made it the force it is today. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 most important signings in Barcelona history.

Note: Players signed by the youth academy have not been included

#5 Michael Laudrup

Probably the greatest player ever to never win the Ballon d’Or, Michael Laudrup was the brains in Johan Cruyff’s ‘dream team’. A playmaker par excellence, the Dane was gifted with excellent skill, technical ability and close control.

Capable of unlocking defences with telling through balls, Laudrup along with Stoichkov and Romario formed a fearsome trio. Signed from Juventus in 1989, the Danish midfielder immediately settled into life in La Liga and played an integral role in inspiring Barcelona to 4 consecutive League titles from 1990-1994.

Also read: 5 players who won La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Although Laudrup moved to arch rivals Real Madrid in 1994 and even went on to win the League in 1995, the Dane is still remembered fondly by the Barcelona faithful and is credited with making Barcelona one of the great teams of the modern era.

Iniesta’s inspiration while growing up, Laudrup was one of the main reasons why Johan Cruyff could play his beautiful style of ‘total football’ at Barcelona.