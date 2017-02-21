5 most important signings in Real Madrid's history

Players who signified the biggest moments in the club's history

by Rohit Viswanathan Opinion 21 Feb 2017, 15:53 IST

Real Madrid have had some great players over the years. Some of them have been home runs but others have flopped terribly. It’s not very difficult to distinguish the signings that have turned out to be legends of the club,

But their are certain players who stand out for more reasons than just their performance and achievements at the club. Some signings marked the beginning of an era or even the end of one.

With that in mind here are the 5 signings who are the most important to Real Madrid's history

#5. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane is an icon of the club

Since Zinedine Zidane took over as manager Real Madrid have been breaking one record after another and not mention they have only lost 4 games in that time. It’s incredible what he has managed to with the club in just a short space of time.

But he is still known for his ability as a player and what he contributed to the club. He was only at the Bernabeu for 5 seasons but his impact was so great it left a mark in the history of the club.

He was already one of the world’s best players before coming to Madrid but he became a legend at the club because of how he managed to make players around shine even more. Pulling the strings from the centre his grace and composure on the pitch was matched by none.

He was the one player who was able to most frequently create something from nothing. In 150 appearances he managed 37 goals and 44 assist meaning he scored or assisted every other game.

Now sitting int he manager hot seat, he has earned even more of legendary status given his instant impact and how he has managed to give more importance to the young stars coming through their academy.