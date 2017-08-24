5 most in-demand players playing in England right now

Here are players who could depart their Premier League clubs this summer.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 09:44 IST

Virgil van Dijk is likely to leave Southampton this summer

A host of players in England are wanted at other clubs, in Europe or in England itself.

There has hardly been any shortage of renowned players in the Premier League, be it now or over the past few decades. It has always been a league that is often seen as a one that sells players to the La Liga, which makes perfect usage of their abilities. Be it Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale or David Beckham, the Premier League never shies away from handing quality stars a proper chance.

Even as things stand, a host of players are at the receiving end of interest from a host of European clubs. Reports and rumours have been strife and they could end up at another club soon if things go well.

We run the rule over five of the most in-demand players right now in the country.

#5 Ryan Sessegnon

People expect big things from Sessegnon

This summer could well see a 17-year-old go for big money and Ryan Sessegnon could well see himself at the end of a deserved move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

The links that Mauricio Pochettino’s men have drawn to the Fulham youngster have been more intense than those of Manchester United, but Sky Sports have already reported about the Red Devils’ interest. Other reports from England suggested that a bid by Spurs in the region of £25 million was rejected by Fulham and fresh reports are also suggestive of the fact that Sessegnon may well prefer to stay in London.

With Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga already in the bag, the youngster could well be Tottenham’s third signing of the summer.