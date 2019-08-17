Arsenal v Burnley: 5 Most influential players from the game | Premier League 2019/20

Nicolas Pepe came on as a second-half substitute for Arsenal against Burnley - Premier League

Arsenal raced to 11 consecutive wins against Burnley in all competitions, a record which stretches back to March 2010, as the Gunners defeated Sean Dyche's men 2-1. Alexandre Lacazette scored in the first half before an Ashley Barnes equalizer in the 43rd minute sent the teams back in the dressing rooms all square at half-time.

In response, Unai Emery brought on Arsenal's most expensive signing Nicolas Pepe at the start of the second half.

Although Pepe did not play a role in Aubameyang's 64th-minute equalizer, he completed the most take-ons in the second half among the two teams, as Arsenal hold the top spot on the Premier League table, albeit temporarily.

Surprisingly, this was the first time in 10 years that Arsenal managed to rack up 6 points in their opening two games of seasons.

So we take a look at 5 players which were most influential in the game and were at the center of the game's progression.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette (Forward, Arsenal)

Alexander Lacazette celebrates his opener against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium

Alexandre Lacazette started as the sole forward, earning his first start of the season, as Unai Emery set up the North London side in a 4-2-3-1 setup. The Frenchman gave the Gunners the lead in the 13th minute, single-handedly battling against two Burnley defenders off Dani Ceballos' corner, before slotting the ball between Nick Pope's legs.

It was a typical Lacazette goal, a dead ball, a tussle and an unexpected finish at the near post. With the goal, he took his Arsenal tally to 30 goals in all competitions in just 61 games, a goal to the game ratio which is right up there with the best strikers in Europe.

#4 Ashley Barnes (Forward, Burnley)

Ashley Barnes equalizes for Burnley before the half time

Continuing his goal-scoring form last week, Ashley Barnes clinically tucked in a deflected shot by Dwight McNeil to take his season tally to 3 goals which put him level on top of the goal-scoring charts along with Raheem Sterling.

Interestingly, with his 12 Premier League goals in the calendar year, the Burnley striker is third on the list behind Sadio Mane (14) and Sergio Aguero (13), certainly in a marvelous company. He was also physically dominant creating spaces in the hole for Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, his strike partner.

