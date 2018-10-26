×
5 Most Likely Transfer Destinations For Alexis Sanchez

Andrew Pollard
26 Oct 2018

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

What to do with a problem like Alexis SanchezThat’s the question that’s on the lips of so many football fans right now.

Since moving to Manchester United in January, the Chilean has had a torrid time of it. The regular flashes of genuine world-class quality that were seen at Udinese, Barcelona, and Arsenal – not to mention on the international stage - have been few and far between, with many of the Old Trafford faithful struggling to think of even one or two games where Sanchez has played well or put in a match-winning performance.

There is clearly still a top-class player in Alexis, but his move to the Red Devils has turned in to a disaster. Some may lay the blame on Jose Mourinho and his stifling tactics, others may lay the blame on Sanchez himself, and some may view the issue as a mixture of both. Either way, it's not been a great fit and the 29-year-old simply isn’t producing anywhere near what he is capable of.

As the 2018/2019 season has progressed, more and more rumblings have suggested that Alexis Sanchez may already be eyeing the Old Trafford exit door. Of course, with the staggering wage he’s on, it may not be easy for United to find a suitable suitor to fork out for the forward should they actually be open to selling Sanchez.

Should Chile’s most capped player and all-time record goalscorer indeed be on the move, here are five of the most likely destinations for the hugely talented star.


#5 AS Monaco

Could Thierry Henry bring Alexis to Stade Louis II?

Following a poor start to the Ligue 1 season, AS Monaco made the call to sack manager Leonardo Jardim and replace him with the legendary Thierry Henry. While Henry is, of course, a legend on the pitch, it remains to be seen how well the World Cup winner can transition to a full-time role in the dugout of the club where he started his playing career.

Ever since Dmitry Rybolovleva led a takeover of Monaco in 2011, the club has gone from strength to strength both on the pitch and in their financial figures. The current Monaco regime has made no secret of their mantra of picking up players, spotlighting them, then selling them on for a huge profit. And that in itself made the job Jardim did all the more impressive, with him constantly having to sell top star after top star.

Henry has got a couple of months now to assess the current squad assembled at Les Rouges et Blancs, and that means by January he’ll have an idea of which areas of the team need addressing. Again, this is a Monaco team that has plenty of potential in it – not least with the impressive Youri Tielemans in midfield – but so much of the attacking pressure is put on captain Radamel Falcao, who will turn 33 early next year.

If Henry could convince Rybolevleva to part with the money, bringing fellow Arsenal alumnus Alexis to Stade Louis II would be a smart move.

