El Clasico: 5 most memorable results in recent times

Anubhav bajpeyee
CONTRIBUTOR
29 Oct 2018, 19:32 IST

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is mostly a high-intensity game
Barcelona vs Real Madrid is mostly a high-intensity game

El Clásico is a fixture which is played between the two heavyweights of Spanish football namely Real Madrid and Barcelona. Earlier in the time, it was referred to only those games which were played in the LaLiga but, nowadays the term is used for every time these two teams meet whether in Champions League or Copa del Rey.

As these two teams are at the apex of the football pyramid, these games are mostly played when the stakes are pretty high. Also, a history of rivalry between the two sides makes these encounters even more intense.

The game also features some of the biggest names in the football world so the quality of the game is always top class. Here are the 5 most memorable El Clasicos in recent memory.

#5 Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (28 October 2018)

Suarez scored his first hat-trick in an El Clasico last weekend
Suarez scored his first hat-trick in an El Clasico last weekend

This was the first El Clasico for the new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui. This game was also special in the sense that for the first time since 2007 neither of the world's two best players in Messi and Ronaldo was present for this game.

Messi was struggling with an injury whereas Ronaldo had moved to Juventus. This match between the two giants gave a chance to many young players who till now were under the shadow of Messi and Ronaldo to come into the limelight.

It turned out to be a rather one-sided affair with the likes of Suarez and co. running riots in the Real Madrid defence. Suarez scored a brilliant hat-trick sandwiched between Coutinho's Jordi Alba assisted opener and Arturo Vidal's first El Clasico goal in the dying minutes for Barcelona. Marcelo scored the only goal for Real Madrid in the nascent stages of the second half.

This game also could prove to be a tipping point of the Real Madrid board as it could result in the sacking of Julen Lopetegui who has thus far struggled to fill the shoes of Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid is placed 9th on the LaLiga table and is struggling to find goals since the departure of Ronaldo from their team.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Ruud van Nistelrooy Football Top 5/Top 10 El Clásico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Anubhav bajpeyee
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a budding Sports journalist with an expertise in football and cricket. I have been following football since the time Christiano Ronaldo was still playing at Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal was a force to be reckoned with. manchester united is hands down my favourite football club.
