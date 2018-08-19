Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Most successful English clubs of all-time

fanimah55
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    19 Aug 2018, 01:09 IST

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

England has since the inception of time been known as the home of football. It remains one of the few countries that pioneered the development of football to the world's most popular sport that it is today. Consequently, England has been home to great football clubs since the beginning of its domestic league in 1889.

While some of these clubs have collapsed, others are still in existence, though some of them do not command the same dominance as they previously did. Here, we take a look at the most successful English teams to have ever graced the football field.

#5 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Premier League

While Aston Villa may not command the same respect as they did in previous times, their superior domestic and continental records have made sure that their legacy is cemented as one of the best English football club teams ever to grace the football field.

Founded in March 1874, Aston VIlla's performances made them achieve strong dominance domestically. Aston Villa won their first domestic league in 1893/1894 and won their second and third league titles two years later in the 1895/1896 season and 1896/1897 season respectively.

Their domestic dominance continued well into early 1900s until they saw a dip in form, the remaining seasons afterward. In 1981, Villa won their seventh domestic league title and their first Community Shield title and followed those with their first European title in the 1982 season.

They also won the 1982 UEFA Super Cup trophy. During Villa's strong dominance in the domestic league, they amassed seven FA Cup titles between 1887 and 1957.

Aston Villas's impressive record domestically and internationally makes them deserve a place as one of the most successful English clubs. Their position on the all-time league table is number five with 5897 points.

