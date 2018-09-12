Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 most surprising Ballon d'Or candidates of all time

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    12 Sep 2018, 11:14 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo has held four of the last five titles

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious accolade that any professional footballer can be awarded. Winners over the last ten years have included Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

The Ballon d'Or does, however, have a reputation for odd nominations and most years provide us with at least one head-turning name. Here are five of the worst players to be nominated for football's top individual prize.

#1 Asamoah Gyan (2010)

Ghana v United States
Gyan missed a famous penalty in 2010 which would have sent the African team to the semi-finals

After being nominated for the award in 2010, Gyan finished 18th in the voting. This was shocking considering that he was playing for Sunderland and the player was not exactly setting the Premier League on fire.

Unsurprisingly, Gyan failed to be nominated for the award again but soon went on to become one of the highest paid players in the world during his stint with Shanghai SIPG in China.

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
