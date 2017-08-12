EPL 2017/18: Five most underrated players to watch out for​

Being underrated isn't cool, that's why you should follow these players.

Riedewald is a star in the making

One of the self-proclaimed problems with comedian Louis C.K. is that he apparently doesn’t know how to begin his shows. I face this same problem, too, when it comes to beginning an article – especially one that talks about underrated things.

Being an underrated writer myself (yup), I know how it feels to not be acknowledged like some of the others. In football, there are some players who aren’t appreciated as much as the others on their team, despite being wonderful in their craft.

With the Premier League about to kick off, I would like you folks to closely follow these underrated players this season…

#5 Jairo Riedewald

While Tottenham Hotspur are signing his former team-mate, Davinson Sanchez for a club record €35 million, it is quite absurd as to how Jairo Riedewald’s move to Crystal Palace went under the radar. It is not really surprising given that Sanchez is the one earmarked as a future star, but the 20-year-old defender Riedewald will become just as good, if not better.

Riedewald was a part of the Ajax defence that were second in the Eredivisie last season while also marching to the final of the Europa League. If the pre-season friendlies against Crystal Palace are any indication, then manager Frank de Boer has brought in a talent to England.

Riedewald has been moulded in the Dutch footballing school of thought at the Ajax academy and is one of those defenders who is very adept with the ball at his feet. He is not shy to tackle, but prefers to position himself intelligently and break up opposition attacks.