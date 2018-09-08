5 most underrated players in the Premier League right now

Shubham Dupare

We all expect star players to really outshine in fixtures that matter. If a club pays top dollars for a player, they expect him to be worth the price. But it is seen sometimes that players of the topmost quality end up having disastrous seasons, because of reasons varying from inability to adapt to manager's tactics, personal issues or simply a bad spell.

On the other hand, there are players, who no one knows much about, no one seems to expect much from, but they are the ones really making a difference on the pitch. One thing that all such players have in common is they are not usually the big money signings. They don't have much fanfare, but what they posses is talent and what they show is consistency and determination for the team.

Luckily for us, the Premier League 2018/19 season has quite a few such underrated performers. So, without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of the most underrated players in the Premier League this season:

5. Alex McCarthy

Alex McCarthy has been called up for international duty by Gareth Southgate

The 28-year-old keeper has been called up for the third time to the England national squad, after being uncapped on the previous two occasions. But, given his consistent performances, which made him replace Fraser Forster back in December, as the Saint's new No.1, third time might be the charm for him.

Having played for non-league teams like Team Bath and Aldershot Town, on loan spells, very early in his career and now to have a very real chance of representing England at international levels, is nothing short of a miracle for him.

As far as this season is concerned, the Saints have only managed to garner 4 points from as many fixtures and sit at 12th in the league. But that does not really show us the brilliant performances put in by McCarthy.

He is third in terms of total saves made, with 20 to his name so far. It can be said that his performances at the back, with two clean sheets in four games, have really saved his side, which could've had a much worse start to their season.

When we talk about goalkeepers of Premier League, we talk about De Gea, Pickford, Lloris, Ederson and others, but it is the 2017-18 Southampton Player of the season McCarthy who played a huge role in securing his team's Premier League status last season. He is someone who deserves to make it to our list.

