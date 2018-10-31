5 most unsuccessful Real Madrid managers in recent times

Julen Lopetegui was the latest manager to be axed at Real Madrid

At a club like Real Madrid, good results and titles are expected every season. The club management is shrewd if -- as the Manager you are unable to provide the expected results.

The Los Blancos, in their illustrious 115-year-old history, have had 39 full-time managers. Some of these men have been at the helm of things and secured their job for a long duration by consistently getting exceptional results.

However, there are some who just did not fit and failed to impart their philosophies successfully in the club.

The manager must bring results fast or he can be shown the door at Real Madrid in no time.

It is due to this reason why many fear of having the job in the first place despite having the opportunity to be in such a powerful position.

Lack of Job Security is a major reason why so many shun the job, although it is the most lucrative financially.

The latest Manager to be sacked by the Madrid giants is Julen Lopetegui.

It would have always been a near impossible task to succeed a Manager like Zinedine Zidane, who achieved an astonishing amount of success in just two and a half years in charge -- winning a record nine trophies including three consecutive Champions League titles.

The margin of error is at Madrid is minuscule and a heavy price -- of losing your job -- is what is to be paid in return if you do not manage the club as President Perez and fans expect.

Florentino Perez, in particular, is known to have the utmost power and has a say in most of the transfers with the manager having little say. This is another reason why many dread the job in the present times.

Arthur Johnson became the first Real Madrid manager in 1910 and kept his job for 10 seasons. Miguel Munoz was the most successful of the lot and also at the helm for 15 years -- the longest tenure in the history of the club.

In this article, we take a look at the five most unsuccessful managers who were in charge of Real Madrid in recent times.

#5 John Toshack

Toshack's tactic of publicly criticising his players after losses did not go down well with the president Mancebo

John Toshack was made in charge of the Los Blancos on two occasions. His first stint came in 1989 and was a pretty successful one.

Even though Real Madrid were eliminated from the European Cup in the second round itself, they went on to lift the La Liga title.

The team scored a record (at the time) 107 goals in that season. However, he was sacked the following season after a poor start when Real Madrid lost three matches consecutively, something which was unheard of.

The Welsh International managed Real Madrid for 64 games in his first tenure. Out of these, the Los Blancos won 41, drew 15 and lost eight matches with a win percentage of 64.06 %.

John's second stint is what was highly unsuccessful. He was appointed as the manager on 24 February 1999 and would be sacked after being just 10 months in charge. He took up the reins from the outgoing Guus Hiddink and was expected to bring glory back to the club.

However, Toshack's tactic of publicly criticising his players after losses, which in his opinion was motivational, did not go down too well with the then President Lorenzo Sanz Mancebo and the rest of the Real Madrid board.

As a result, he was relieved of his duties soon after. In his second stint as manager, Real Madrid had 19 wins, nine draws and eight losses under John with a win percentage of 51.35 %, considered extremely poor for a club like Real Madrid.

