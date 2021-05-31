5 Most valuable players at UEFA Euro 2020

After ten months of non-stop domestic football action, the stage is perfectly set for the UEFA Euro 2020 to take over.

The much-anticipated tournament was initially scheduled to take place last season, but was moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The blockbuster European competition is less than a fortnight away from kicking off, with Italy and Turkey set to lock horns in the Euro curtain-raiser.

The competition has been known to feature some of European football's biggest names, and this year is no different. From the likes of Real Madrid legends Karim Benzema to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Euro 2020 is littered with incredible names.

Portugal v Spain - International Friendly

There are, of course, a few noteworthy players who won't feature in Euro 2020 such as Norway duo Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, and Slovenia's Jan Oblak. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is also set to miss out via injury, much like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is set to undergo surgery this summer.

Apart from these few exceptions, however, there is no doubt that the competition will be a delight for football watchers all over the globe. On that note, here, we take a look at the five most valuable players set to feature in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020 — Most valuable players

#5 Kevin De Bruyne | Belgium | €100m

Belgium v England - UEFA Nations League

Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne kicks off this list as the fifth most valuable star set to participate at Euro 2020. The Manchester City superstar is arguably the best midfielder in the world and is expected to be Belgium's biggest creative threat this summer. He has been in top form for the Cityzens, scoring nine goals and assisting 16 in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

There were high hopes from the playmaker ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but the Belgian's displays were relatively underwhelming.

20 - Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 20 goals in all competitions this season for club and country (16 for @ManCity and 4 for @BelRedDevils). Machine. pic.twitter.com/A6cBZIlVnl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 27, 2021

De Bruyne will look to make amends and help his side do well at Euro 2020 as one of their most experienced players. The midfielder has played 80 times for the Belgian Red Devils, scoring 21 goals.

#4 Romelu Lukaku | Belgium | €100m

Belgium v Denmark - UEFA Nations League

While De Bruyne is Belgium's biggest creative hub, there is no doubt that his team-mate Romelu Lukaku is their biggest goalscoring threat. The towering striker has arguably enjoyed the best season of his club career, scoring 30 goals and assisting ten in 44 games across all fronts for Internazionale. The 28-year-old fired the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in a decade.

Lukaku is the Belgian Red Devils' all-time top-scorer, having racked up 59 strikes in just 91 games at an average of 0.65 goals per 90. He has at least 27 more goals to his name than Eden Hazard in second place, who scored 32 in his 106 games.

20+10 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player able to score 20+ goals and deliver 10+ assists in a single Serie A season since Opta started to collect this data (since 2004/05). Polyhedric.#CrotoneInter pic.twitter.com/n7KceOGd0X — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 1, 2021

After a season where he's already enjoyed an immense amount of success in Italy, Lukaku will look to fire his homeland to glory at Euro 2020.

