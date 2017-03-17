5 most weird managerial sackings in football

Managers sacked for some really outrageous reasons that you might not believe them on first reading.

Claudio Ranieri’s sacking was shocking but at least Leicester had a plausible clause

If you are not good at your job, you will get the sack (except, of course, if your name is Arsene Wenger). This is the simplest rule of this world right now: do what is expected of you or else face the boot. Claudio Ranieri is the latest example that epitomises the culture of our world.

After winning the Premier League with Leicester City last season, one would have thought that Ranieri earned himself a gazillion ‘get out of jail free’ cards. However, it seems as though only Wenger has that card—his side haven’t won the league since I hit puberty—as Ranieri was sacked after a series of horrible results that saw Leicester hovering over the relegation spot.

The fact that the Foxes won the Premiership is a miracle in itself and yet it wasn’t enough to please the board who sacked their greatest ever manager at the first sign of trouble. The Joker was right, we are only as good as the world allows us to be.

However, this is just a sad sacking. Managers have been booted for reasons that make lesser sense than the lyrics of country music and here are 5 such sackings…

#1 Leroy Rosenior

Leroy Rosenior was sacked for well... nothing really

One of the most common ways of unemployment is structural unemployment. This is the kind of unemployment where one loses her/his job because their skillset is longer needed by the people at the top of the hierarchy.

This generally happens when there is a technological advancement or a change in structure. For our case, the latter was what cost Leroy Rosenior his job at Torquay in 2007. Rosenior lasted for just an embarrassing 10 minutes at the club.

The outgoing club owner, Mike Bateson, wanted someone to manage the club until the sale of it was completed. As Rosenior was about to be unveiled as the new manager, the club was sold and he was informed that his services were no longer required.

Poor, Rosenior. He must have felt like a guy who earned a date for the prom party but was ditched the moment they entered through the doors and the girl was asked out by someone else.