5 motivation techniques for a football player

Enough with those boring training sessions where a player doesn't recognize his own ability. Let's set a mirror in front and turn the tables towards football as a game and how it can be fun. Let's not take that burden of learning something new every day but let's find those short achievements as huge ones to find motivation in the tiniest improvements. With experience, exceptional coaches try and provide ultimate guides for a specific and general situation.

So, in order to follow these valuable techniques, you need to recognize your own specific situation. Just like one perfect size doesn't accommodate every foot, you can mold these techniques according to you. These are not very technical in nature but something that hits you mentally.

#1 Identify the exact importance of internal motivation

Considering this as a motivational technique, you will realize how the game of a player is influenced by a tremendous degree. Recognizing the exact importance helps you follow those techniques much more effectively by yourself rather than to depend on the coach for implementation. Many players find great motivation in wearing established team shirts like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The degree of motivation techniques to be implemented may vary according to the changing seasons of competition. There are very few coaches who invest a dedicated time frame for the motivation of players. You yourself can feel the difference between the exhibition of skills when a player is motivated and when not.

#2 Find the reason why

A good coach always dives into the details of anything that he observes. The coach has to make sure that the players believe in themselves. There are certain points when a player doesn't know why certain drills are being implemented, why do they have to do something they don't want to.

They must be made habitual about getting the exact outcomes of what they do now. This is the default psychological state in humans as they want to know the exact motive of why they are doing something.

#3 Trying to gain improvements for the entire season

Short term improvements are nothing if they cannot be sustained for a prolonged time. The only way to do that is to improve over something constantly. The skills you gain with some effort will last at some point if not polished regularly. That is why the training sessions are known to be tougher than they seem.

Everyone should feel like they are successful at one point or the other. It’s to carry on that motivation through the entire season. One way of doing that is to remind player constantly what they have achieved throughout. The coach must use his imagination in order to attain those techniques which keep players interested for as long as possible.

#4 Celebrate small achievements and reward yourself accordingly

Achievements might be individual or with the team. Always recognize what you have achieved and celebrate it by rewarding yourself with something you always desired. Some examples include successfully finishing tough drills, targeting a goal successfully, learning a new skill, demonstrating some leadership skills in critical moments, defending a goal successfully against an excellent forward player, etc.

#5 Setting achievable goals

Now, goals and ambitions might be short term and long term. Both are required for corresponding motivation. The key is to set achievable goals which can be defined as a period of time. Always define your ambitions with the correct time to achieve them. It provides immense motivation when you achieve your short term goals and you can see the long term ones being fulfilled automatically.