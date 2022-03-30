5 moves Arsenal could make in the summer transfer window

Arsenal are rebuilding under Mikel Arteta and are looking forward to an exciting summer. The Gunners are pushing for a place in the top four to get back into the Champions League.

While Arteta is doing the job on the sidelines, the board and owners seem to have finally found trust in the manager. They have backed the Spaniard well in the last two windows and now need another big summer to get back in the title race.

It won't be easy for the club to get a lot of players in as the starting XI looks intact right now. However, a couple of positions need upgrades, and the bench is something they need to work on this summer.

Here are five moves Arsenal could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Sign a striker

Arsenal were after Dusan Vlahovic in January and were convinced he would join them. However, the move didn't come to fruition as Juventus swooped in and signed the Fiorentina star – leaving Arsenal with just Alexandre Lacazette as the experienced striker in the squad.

Alexander Isak was another striker linked with the Gunners, but the Real Sociedad star stayed put with the Spanish side.

It would be best if they could make a move for him again in the summer, as he suits Arteta's system.

Another striker who is reportedly on Arsenal's radar is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Everton striker will be an excellent signing as they get a forward who is proven in the Premier League and fits the system.

#4 - Best to sell Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has admitted that he is finding it tough waiting at the sideline at Arsenal. The Ivory Coast star wants to play regularly, and it does not seem like he will be getting into the starting XI under Arteta.

"I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens. When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play," Pepe said.

Saka has sealed the right-wing spot, while Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are fight for the attacking midfield role. Pepe will likely be an impact player next season, and he is unwilling to do that.

The winger is Arsenal's record signing and they will have to cut their losses. This summer would be the ideal time to part ways with him, recoup whatever they can, and reinvest elsewhere.

#3 - Goodbye, Granit Xhaka?

Granit Xhaka was on his way out last summer but has now become a vital part of arteta's system. He has formed a good partnership with Thomas Partey and has helped the Gunners get into the top four this season.

However, he is still not the player the Gunners can depend on in the long term, and a replacement is needed. Arteta will be in search of a reliable option, and reports suggest he has a list of targets ready.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli and Yves Bissouma of Brighton are said to be the top targets, while John McGinn of Aston Villa has also been linked.

#2 - Bernd Leno is all but out of Arsenal

Signing Aaron Ramsdale last summer was met with a lot of criticism as many believed Bernd Leno was the better option for the Gunners. However, the Englishman has silenced his critics with exceptional performances this season and will be looking to keep that going.

The German is now set to leave Arsenal as he is another player frustrated with the lack of chances at the club.

Reports suggest he is on his way back to the Bundesliga, while there have been a few rumors about Newcastle United showing interest.

The Gunners already have his replacement signed as Matt Turner joins from New England Revolution in July.

#1 - Statement signing

Arsenal are moving on the right track and are slowly getting back to their best. However, there is still a long way to go before they can challenge for the title, and this summer's transfer window will play a huge part.

They need signings who can instantly be upgrades to the team, but making a statement would also be key. The Gunners have a young squad, and getting an experienced player can help them in big games.

However, they need to ensure that they do not overspend on players and make the same mistake as they did with Pepe. While the player would be highly talented, the main reason for signing has to be the system and not marketing.

