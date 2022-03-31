Liverpool have a solid squad and are slowly adding to their firepower. The signing of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window could prove to be a big factor in this season's title race as fresh legs have seen the club spring back up and challenge Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to make things better next season, and for that, they need a good summer transfer window. The German manager is capable of getting the best out of the squad at his disposal but needs some fresh faces to take them back to their best.

Here are 5 moves Liverpool could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Liverpool need to sort Mo Salah's situation

The Mohamed Salah contract situation is clear – he is unwilling to pen a new deal and is not budging on his demands. The Egyptian star's agent has confirmed that the talks have stalled with the club, and the Reds need to make a big decision in the summer.

The Reds have so far refused to meet the demands of their prized asset as they believe it will break their wage structure.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: With both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane out of contract in the summer of 2023, the sense that Mane's camp have been waiting to see what will happen with Salah's deal has been a very real one. NEW: With both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane out of contract in the summer of 2023, the sense that Mane's camp have been waiting to see what will happen with Salah's deal has been a very real one. #awlive [mirror] 🚨 NEW: With both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane out of contract in the summer of 2023, the sense that Mane's camp have been waiting to see what will happen with Salah's deal has been a very real one. #awlive [mirror] https://t.co/L2JRWkY4Ku

However, the forward will have just one year left on his contract, and things could get tricky if they leave it too late.

They do have the option of cashing in on their star player, but that would be a drastic step. Selling the club's top scorer is not new to the club, but Salah is irreplaceable in Klopp's system.

So selling him would be a big gamble, and unless the money is reinvested straight away, they could fall behind Pep Guardiola's side.

#4 - Sign a right-back

Liverpool have at least two players to play in each position, with the exception of the right-back spot. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the lone warrior there for Klopp and the German has been forced to use Joe Gomez, Fabinho, and James Milner when his top choice is unavailable.

Signing a backup right-back should be the Reds' top priority this summer as they need to be giving Trent some rest. He has played in almost every single game for the club, and that is a big risk.

Conor Bradley is the option Klopp has right now in the academy, and it would be interesting to see if he gets promoted instead of the club signing a replacement.

#3 - Sell Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino was signed with a lot of expectations after his brilliant performance against Liverpool. The Japanese star looked like the ideal backup for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at that point, but he has not done anything special since.

Last season, the winger was loaned out to Southampton for the second half and did not manage to grab the limelight.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Congratulations to Takumi Minamino and Japan who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup today with a win over Australia Congratulations to Takumi Minamino and Japan who have qualified for the 2022 World Cup today with a win over Australia 🇯🇵 https://t.co/8gMYQWZt19

With Luis Diaz signed and Harvey Elliot impressing, Liverpool will have to rethink their plans for Minamino.

Selling him for a profit would be the best choice for all parties as he has no future at Anfield.

#2 - Stick or twist with Naby Keïta?

Naby Keïta is another player who the Anfield supporters were keen on watching. The midfielder has all the skills to impress and fit into Klopp's system, but his fitness is a big concern.

Since joining Liverpool's squad in 2018, Keita has missed over 50 matches due to injuries. This is a big cause of concern for the Reds, especially because Jordan Henderson and James Milner are not fit enough to play every single game.

This summer would be the ideal time for Klopp to decide the midfielder's future at the club. He has just a year left on his deal and could be sold if the right offer comes in.

#1 - Midfield reinforcement

Signing midfielders has to be the #1 priority for Liverpool this summer. The club cannot force Jurgen Klopp to rely on Milner, Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain anymore and should be working on more reliable players.

Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton are good enough to help the team when needed, but signing experienced players to support them in the midfield is required. Aurelien Tchouameni and Florian Neuhaus have to be their top targets if they are unable to lure Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The AS Monaco star is a target for Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG, and it will be tough to sign him. However, he would be perfect for Klopp and could also be a long-term replacement for Fabinho.

Bellingham should be the main aim as he can be the successor for Henderson in midfield. He could quickly gel in with the squad, and reports suggest he is keen on moving to Anfield. However, BVB might play hard ball as they are bound to lose Erling Haaland this summer and would not be keen on letting another top player leave at the same time.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava