5 moves Manchester United could make in the summer transfer window

Manchester United are still on the hunt for their next permanent manager, but that should not be their only focus. The squad is in a mess right now, and the incoming coach's first duty should be to sort things out.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani are all on their way out as their contracts expire. Apart from the Frenchman, the Old Trafford side are reportedly unwilling to offer new deals to other outgoing players.

While the exits of Mata and Lingard do not leave a void in the squad, Pogba and Cavani are still seen as a vital part of the team.

Some players are currently in the starting XI that should not be at the club. Here, we take a look at five big moves Manchester United could make in the summer window:

#5 - Sell Harry Maguire

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Harry Maguire was signed with a lot of hope by Manchester United in 2019. The Red Devils paid a whopping £80 million to get the defender from Leicester City, but he has hardly made an impact.

The Englishman is the club captain, and there have been calls from fans and pundits to strip him off the armband. The majority want to see Cristiano Ronaldo lead the team, while a small section believes David de Gea should be the captain.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums 🗣 Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire:



"He has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final. There's no doubt he's capable of playing at the highest level." 🗣 Gareth Southgate on Harry Maguire:"He has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final. There's no doubt he's capable of playing at the highest level." https://t.co/faTExA9VlK

However, the main issue remains Maguire's position at the club as he has not shown why he should be starting every game, let alone be their captain.

With Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag linked with the Red Devils' job, Maguire does not suit both systems. This summer will be the best time if Manchester United are to cash in on the Englishman.

#4 - Sign a world-class midfielder

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Fred has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford under Ralf Rangnick and seems to be back in full confidence. Scott McTominay does well in patches, but there is a need for a midfielder who can deliver every week.

Paul Pogba could be on his way out, and given his recent quotes, it would be a surprise if he stays at the club beyond this summer. The club need a big signing to replace the Frenchman, and ideal options would be Aurélien Tchouaméni or Declan Rice.

#3 - Upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another Manchester United defender who has not shown his full potential at the club. The right-back was brilliant at Crystal Palace and still does well in a few matches for United, but the consistency has gone for a toss.

Diogo Dalot has proven to be a more reliable option in the right-back spot, but his defensive contribution is iffy in crunch situations. Manchester United will need to bring in a full-back, and it has to be someone who will be an instant upgrade on options they currently have.

If the club are looking for a Premier League proven full-back, Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey would be the best choice. The Englishman has the pace, technique, and skills to come into the starting XI straight away.

#2 - Sort the goalkeeper issue

The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

David de Gea was out of form, and with Dean Henderson flourishing at Sheffield United, the calls for the Red Devils to make the big switch were at an all-time high. The Spaniard was making silly mistakes, and the Red Devils were suffering because of it.

Manchester United @ManUtd_Es



#MUFC 🧤 David De Gea y Dean Henderson la rompieron en el entrenamiento de hoy. 🧤 David De Gea y Dean Henderson la rompieron en el entrenamiento de hoy.#MUFC

However, the former Atletico Madrid star has found his form again and looks like his best self.

The Spaniard's top form has left Henderson on the bench, and he has become frustrated with his lack of chances. Reports suggest there are multiple Premier League clubs interested in the Englishman, and this summer is the best time for the Red Devils to decide which keeper they are to keep at the club.

#1 - Sign Harry Kane to lead Manchester United's attack

England v Switzerland - International Friendly

Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad to lead their attack, but the Portuguese is unlikely to continue at this level for long. He is 37-year-old, and the Red Devils need to get in a younger, proven striker to lead their attack from next season.

Harry Kane wanted to leave Tottenham last summer, and if Spurs miss out on the Champions League, it would not be a surprise if he hands in a transfer request. The striker has consistently said he wants to fight for trophies and will have a better chance at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils need a statement signing who can instantly upgrade the squad – Kane fits the bill perfectly. Reports suggest the striker is among the club's top targets, and a move is expected in the summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava