Real Madrid are heading for a big summer as they are in need of a squad revamp. The club are planning some big moves, and reports suggest they could be signing quite a few players.

Carlo Ancelotti has got the club back to the top of La Liga and is in the Champions League quarter-finals too. The Spanish side will next face Chelsea and seek revenge for last season's semi-final defeat.

While the manager and the players take care of things on the pitch, the board needs to get things sorted for the summer. A clear plan is required heading into the season break as they have to plan well and get deals done early.

Here are 5 moves Real Madrid could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Get Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly the #1 target for Real Madrid right now. They tried to sign him for a record fee last summer, but PSG refused to sell their prized asset.

Los Blancos do not need to negotiate with the Ligue1 side now as Mbappe will become a free agent this summer.

His contract at the French club expires at the end of the season, and he is free to sign a pre-contract at any time.

Madrid need to ensure they do not miss out on their top target like they did last summer. PSG are still working on keeping the player at the club, but it looks unlikely right now.

#4 - Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski?

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are set to be available this summer, and Real Madrid have a big decision to make. They have Karim Benzema leading the attack but need replacements for Mariano and Luka Jovic.

Haaland and Lewandowski have been linked with the club, and it would be interesting to see who they opt for. The BVB striker is seen as ideal for the future, but is set to cost a lot.

Reports claim Haaland could cost a lot in total despite his release clause being less than €100 million at Dortmund. The fees to his father and also to his agent Mino Raiola plus the wages, are set to cost any club interested over €300 million.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, would be cheaper and the more experienced one.

#3 - Marcelo replacement?

Marcelo is heading towards the end of his career, and Real Madrid are planning for the future. The club are reportedly looking to sign a replacement for the Brazilian this summer.

Fran Garcia is an option for Madrid as he was at their academy. The Rayo Vallecano defender is believed to be the ideal replacement for Marcelo after he established himself in the Spanish side.

If signed, the 22-year-old would be playing second fiddle to Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman has done well to seal his place as the club's top left-back, and Ancelotti trusts the defender.

That would also seal the end of Miguel Gutierrez's time at the club, as he could be on his way out to join a club where he can play regularly.

#2 - Who do Real Madrid sell?

Real Madrid have a lot of deadwood at the club, and Ancelotti is not keen on giving them a run. The manager, through his selections, has hinted at the clubs he trusts and the ones he wants out of the club soon.

Gareth Bale and Isco are on their way out this summer as their contracts expire. The duo have not been playing regularly and will not leave a void when they exit.

However, Real do have a few players on their books who could fetch them some fee and help rebuild the squad. Luka Jovic, Mariano, Eden Hazard, and Dani Ceballos could all be sold this summer as they are no longer needed.

#1 - Midfield reinforcements needed

One area Real Madrid are already set for next season is midfield. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro will undoubtedly start the majority of the games under Ancelotti. They will also have Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga as their main backups.

However, Madrid need to start working on their long-term plans and get another midfielder who can start challenging for a starting role. Paul Pogba, who has been linked with the club in the past, is set to become a free agent but a move for him looks unlikely.

The main target has to be Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco. The Frenchman is easily one of the best upcoming midfielders in the world and could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian has turned 30, and while he still has a few years left in him, getting in a younger midfielder to challenge for his place should work out well for the club.

