Tottenham are rebuilding under Antonio Conte and need a big summer. The London side do not have a squad that is capable of challenging for the top four, and thus the board need to spend big.

The Italian has said that securing a top-four finish would feel like winning the Champions League or the Premier League title.

"You know I don't like to speak about ambition and reaching a place in the Champions League because I like to play to win the league and win trophies, but in this situation this could be our Champions League, our Premier League title if we are able to reach fourth place.

"It's right to celebrate but at the same time we have to be focused and from tomorrow we have to start to think Saturday it will be a crucial game for us and I repeat, it's right to celebrate the players that they are doing fantastic things. But at the same time I want my players to celebrate but don't lose the focus, don't lose our target," the Italian tactician said.

Spurs are looking to get back into the Champions League next season, but with Conte in charge, their main target would be to end the trophy drought. For all that to happen, they need to do well in the transfer market.

Here are 5 moves Tottenham Hotspur could make in the summer transfer window:

#5 - Squad reshuffle is needed

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Tottenham have a lot of players in their squad that are far from perfect for Antonio Conte's system. The manager signed two players in January, but there were more departures than arrivals – something the Italian pointed out after a recent game.

Fabio Paratici has a lot of work to do this summer as he cannot have another window of missed opportunities. Getting the players Conte needs is a must, but that cannot happen without a few exits.

He needs to be working on getting the deadwood out of the club fast and getting his scouts to find the hidden gems, as Tottenham are not a club that likes to spend big on players.

#4 - Sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently

Sweden v Czech Republic: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Dejan Kulusevski has done well since joining Spurs in January. The Swedish star has scored twice and assisted 4 times in his 9 appearances in the Premier League. Conte has given him a much-needed confidence boost, and that seems to be working well.

The London side do have a reported €35 million option to seal the signing permanently. Looking at his performances so far, Spurs should be getting the deal done as soon as possible.

Clubs could start lining up for the forward if they take too much time, which would not work well.

#3 - Sell Matt Doherty

Republic of Ireland v Serbia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Matt Doherty has played under four managers at Tottenham but is yet to seal a starting spot. While he has done decently well under Conte, he does not seem to suit the system well.

The Republic of Ireland defender played as a wing-back at Wolverhampton and was switched to right-back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Conte has tried him out again as a wing-back, but Emerson Royal has easily been the better option.

Cashing out on Doherty when he is still a target for a few clubs would be the best thing to do for all. Wolverhampton are said to be keeping tabs on his situation, and a move back to Molineux would be ideal for him.

#2 - Get Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

While Emerson has done well under Conte, there is a need for a new right wing-back. Spurs have been trying to get the ideal replacement for Kyle Walker since 2017, and Tariq Lamptey will be the closest they will get.

While the former Chelsea defender has the pace and agility Conte needs from his wing-backs, he also has positional awareness and defensive capability to do well in the system.

#1 - Keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

England v Cote D'Ivoire - International Friendly

Daniel Levy took a huge call last summer and kept Harry Kane at the club despite a reportedly verbal agreement to let him leave. The striker made a slow start to the season, but is getting back to his best now.

He is undoubtedly Tottenham's best player, and they will not be able to challenge for the top four without him. While Son Heung-min did well to hold the fort at the start of the season, he is on a different level when he links up with Kane.

The forward still has interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, and could try and force a move this summer. Spurs will not be able to convince the striker to stay unless they finish in the top four this season, and that is going to be a bigger task than getting him to sign a new deal.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava