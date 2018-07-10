5 negative effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could have on Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

It is the news that Real Madrid fans would not like to hear. Club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is angling towards a move away from the club this summer. After spending 9 successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu and helping the La Liga giants to win a lot of prizes including 4 UEFA Champions League titles, the Portuguese feels it is time for him to take on another challenge elsewhere.

While a lot of clubs are interested in signing him, it is Italian champions Juventus, that are currently leading the race to lure him out of the La Liga. In fact, according to Goal, the attacker has reportedly agreed on a four-year contract with the Old Ladies, worth €30 million in wages.

It is true that the Spanish giants will not be happy with the prospect of losing their best superstar, but there is very little they can do at the moment as the player himself has recently dropped comments that suggest he has made up his mind to quit.

Ronaldo's departure would be a big blow to Real Madrid, considering the influence of the winger at the Santiago Bernabeu. Therefore, let's look at 5 negative effects his exit might have on the Los Blancos:

#5 Madrid could lose their fear factor

The goalscoring machine that everyone fears

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just one of the finest players in the world at the moment, but also one of the greatest superstars to ever kick a ball. He says it, he proves it, the world has never witnessed a player that is as complete as the Portuguese superstar. He has all the physical attributes of a footballer. He can shoot with both legs, score with his head and destroy opposition defences all by himself.

The winger has been tormenting a lot of teams in Europe for the past few years and everyone is wary of him. When he is not scoring, his presence on the pitch is enough to inspire his team to glory. This makes him one of the most feared superstars on the planet.

His departure could come as a nightmare to Real Madrid as the Los Blancos could end up losing their fear-factor. With Ronaldo on the pitch, no one dares Real Madrid, but without him, it is a totally different case.