Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 negative effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could have on Real Madrid

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.16K   //    10 Jul 2018, 09:26 IST

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Juventus FC'
Cristiano Ronaldo

It is the news that Real Madrid fans would not like to hear. Club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is angling towards a move away from the club this summer. After spending 9 successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu and helping the La Liga giants to win a lot of prizes including 4 UEFA Champions League titles, the Portuguese feels it is time for him to take on another challenge elsewhere. 

Also read: Doesn't matter what the question is, Cristiano Ronaldo is the answer

While a lot of clubs are interested in signing him, it is Italian champions Juventus, that are currently leading the race to lure him out of the La Liga. In fact, according to Goal, the attacker has reportedly agreed on a four-year contract with the Old Ladies, worth €30 million in wages. 

It is true that the Spanish giants will not be happy with the prospect of losing their best superstar, but there is very little they can do at the moment as the player himself has recently dropped comments that suggest he has made up his mind to quit.

Ronaldo's departure would be a big blow to Real Madrid, considering the influence of the winger at the Santiago Bernabeu. Therefore, let's look at 5 negative effects his exit might have on the Los Blancos: 

#5 Madrid could lose their fear factor

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
The goalscoring machine that everyone fears

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just one of the finest players in the world at the moment, but also one of the greatest superstars to ever kick a ball. He says it, he proves it, the world has never witnessed a player that is as complete as the Portuguese superstar. He has all the physical attributes of a footballer. He can shoot with both legs, score with his head and destroy opposition defences all by himself.

The winger has been tormenting a lot of teams in Europe for the past few years and everyone is wary of him. When he is not scoring, his presence on the pitch is enough to inspire his team to glory. This makes him one of the most feared superstars on the planet.

His departure could come as a nightmare to Real Madrid as the Los Blancos could end up losing their fear-factor. With Ronaldo on the pitch, no one dares Real Madrid, but without him, it is a totally different case.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Combined XI for 2017/18
RELATED STORY
4 big players who could leave La Liga this summer
RELATED STORY
5 negative aspects of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 reasons why Real Madrid will beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 players who could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 things to expect from the El...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will retain the La Liga title
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players who almost joined Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us