5 nerve-wrecking football matches that we will never forget

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
20 Oct 2018, 18:46 IST

The most shocking moment for Brazil
The most shocking moment for Brazil

The 'beautiful game' has surely given us some of the most important matches in its extremely long history, from the record-breaking Champions League fixtures to the World Cup, which is known as the greatest stage of world football.

Memories are made every single time the world-class football players step foot on the pitch. Some of the most important matches have been a part of the modern era, where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have given it all, breaking records and creating history.

Our picks for the 5 most thrilling matches in the history of football have given us a reason to believe in this particular sport, and have surely proved the point that nothing is impossible at all.

#5 France vs Portugal - Euro 2016 final

The 2016 Euro final was considered as the most important match for Portuguese football
The 2016 Euro final was considered as the most important match for Portuguese football

A fixture that was considered as the most important one in the history of Portuguese football, Cristiano Ronaldo led his side into a victory fueled with extreme emotions. In the eighth minute, the Portugal captain suffered a knee injury as a result of a hard tackle executed by Dimitri Payet.

An emotional Ronaldo left the pitch with a broken heart, but was seen leading his team from the sidelines with the Portuguese manager Fernando Santos. Many thought that the match was over after the departure of CR7.

While France were the favorites to win the tournament, the extra time gave something that is referred to as a 'miracle', as the Portuguese number 9 Eder, who is labeled as a 'striker who hardly scores', scored from outside the box and into the bottom corner, giving Portugal a 1-0 victory over the mighty French side.

This was surely one of those football fixtures that we as fans will never forget.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
