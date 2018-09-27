Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 New Official Features on Football Manager 2019 - VAR, Tactics, New UI and more

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
27 Sep 2018, 21:07 IST

Football Manager 19 releases this year.
Football Manager 19 releases this year.

You are not one of the craziest football fans if you don't keep up with the updates about the Football Manager game, which unleashes the coach inside us and lets us take full control of the very minute details of a football club.

Football Manager, a game which is developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega Enterprises, gives a user the near-perfect football management world simulation at his fingertips. The game started off as Championship manager in the early 2000s, but slowly as the stakeholders and promoters to the game increased, it got worldwide recognition as Football Manager.

The Franchise's new edition, the Football Manager 19, releases on November 2, 2018 and just today, the developers have dropped some of the upgrades the game has received from the 2018 edition which was launched last year. Trust me, the overhauls are huge. So, without much ado, let's head straight to the Top 5 New features announced today!

#5 Fresh New User Interface (UI)

As the tradition goes every year, Sports Interactive make some overhauls in the User Interface in every edition that's released year on year. Football Manager 19 is no different, the UI has been revamped to an even fresher look. Check it out.

FM 19 Club Selection screen
FM 19 Club Selection screen
FM 19 Club Info screen
FM 19 Club Info screen
FM 19 Homepage
FM 19 Homepage

The User Interface looks totally revamped even if the earlier edition, Football Manager 2018 boasted the biggest ever changes to the UI. FM 19 looks even sharper.

The Player Profile pictures are updated and reflect real life pictures, the club logos look more bright, and the jerseys are 3D now. Nice job, Sports Interactive.

Gunjan Kochrekar
