The Ballon d'Or is an award which signifies the best footballer on the planet. Also known as the 'Golden Ball', it is the most coveted recognition for any footballer. The award is reserved for the greatest of the greats, and has seen legendary footballers win it over the years.

Since its initiation in 1956, the Ballon d'Or was initially reserved only for players of European origin. Rules regarding eligibility criteria were first changed in 1995, when all professional footballers playing across Europe were deemed fit for the award. George Weah, as a result, was the first non-European to win the Ballon d'Or. Only in 2007 did it become a global prize, making players from all around the world eligible.

Due to the fact that the Ballon d'Or was only awarded to European players before 1995, many non-European great players missed out on the award. 'France Football' later carried out a re-evaluation of the award on their 60th anniversary which saw 12 of the Ballon d'Or awards from 1956 to 1994 awarded to South American footballers.

5 non-Europeans who could've won the Ballon d'Or before 1995

Special mentions: Zico, Socrates, Rivellino, Carlos Valderrama.

#5 Mario Kempes

Mario Kempes was the man behind Argentina's first FIFA World Cup triumph back in 1978. Widely known as 'El Matador', Kempes was a sensational goalscorer and led from the front for Argentina.

Kempes racked up six goals in the 1978 FIFA World Cup campaign, winning both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball award of the tournament. The Argentine legend etched his name in the history books with a brace in the final against the famous Netherlands side.

Kempes may not have had a glorious club career but he was renowned for his time at Valencia. Going into the 1978 FIFA World Cup, he was winner of the Pichichi award in Spain. There is no doubt that he could have won the Ballon d'Or had it not been for the eligibility criteria at the time.

#4 Romario

Romario of Brazil and Dino Baggio of Italy

One of the greatest forwards Brazil produced, Romario was blessed with supreme dribbling skills and finishing. He was known for his exploits at PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, demonstrating his might as one of the best of his era.

Romario was pivotal for Brazil's fourth FIFA World Cup title in 1994. The legendary Brazilian scored five goals in that tournament, winning the Golden Ball for his majestic displays. In 1994, Romario also had an excellent campaign with Barcelona. For his sensational accomplishments, he was elected FIFA World Player of the Year.

The great Brazilian eventually ended up scoring 55 goals for his nation before hanging up his boots. There is little doubt that he deserved to win a Ballon d'Or and he very likely would have as well, had it not been for the eligibility rule at the time.

