5 North American players with the most La Liga goals

The La Liga's tryst with North American players dates back to the pre-Spanish Civil War days when a little-known Mexican by the name Jose Ramon Sauto signed for Real Madrid in 1933.

That marked the start of a new chapter in a relatively young football league. as few other players from the region also made their way to the Iberian peninsula soon thereafter.

Mexico remained the main exporter of players from the CONCACAF region in the La Liga till the USA and Canada also arrived towards the end of the century. Kasey Keller arrived in the La Liga from the USA in 1999, while Julian de Guzman in 2005 became the first-ever Canadian player to grace the La Liga.

Five most prolific North American goal-scorers in the La Liga

Only 45 players from North America have plied their trade in the La Liga. On that note, let's have a look at the five most prolific goal-scorers from the continent in the Spanish top flight.

#5 Guillermo Franco (Mexico) - 14 goals

Guillermo Franco was a part of the Villarreal squad that finished second in the 2007/08 La Liga season.

Villarreal's connection with Mexican players is special. The La Liga club have signed a few players from the country in the past. One of them was Guillermo Franco, who caught the club's attention with his exploits with San Lorenzo and Monterrey.

The striker had an underwhelming first two seasons but sprung to life in the 2007-08 La Liga campaign. Franco scored eight times and made seven assists to help Villareal finish second behind champions Real Madrid.

However, in his next campaign, Franco lost form, failing to score in 18 consecutive games. That paved the way for his loan spell with West Ham United in the Premier League.

#4 Andres Guardado (Mexico) - 15 goals

Andres Guardado was a legendary figure player for Deportivo La Coruna.

Another well-travelled Mexican with plenty of European pedigree is Andres Guardado. He played 11 years in the La Liga with three different sides, but his most notable stint was with Deportivo La Coruna.

Guardado joined the Galicians in 2007 and enjoyed four moderate seasons in the La Liga. After the side got relegated in 2010-11, he stuck around and helped them regain top-flight promotion after only a year in the second division.

The striker went to play for Valencia and Real Betis in the La Liga too. But both spells turned out to be highly underwhelming, as Andres Guardado netted only thrice in 150 cumulative league games.