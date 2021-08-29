5 notable Manchester United panic buys

Manchester United are no strangers when it comes to splashing the cash to sign popular players from the transfer market. The Red Devils have spent around €1.4 billion on transfers within the last 10 years - making them the second-highest spending Premier League club of the decade - closely behind their neighbors Manchester City.

A significant number of these transfers cannot be said to have been made out of well-calculated deliberations or ideal circumstances. As a matter of fact, the Red Devils have become synonymous with panic signings in recent years, with a rich record of big-name flops in their books.

While Manchester United continue to run their business as usual in the transfer market this summer, we've decided to take a look at five notable panic buys the club has recorded over the years.

#5 Radamel Falcao

Flacao was a mere shadow of himself at Manchester United

Manchester United endured a torrid outing in the Premier League during the 2013/2014 season as they finished seventh in the table. They tried to turn things around by approaching the summer transfer window aggressively and signing a number of players, including Radamel Falcao, who arrived on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Ranked among the best strikers in Europe prior to his move to Old Trafford, it was unfortunate that the Colombian was a mere shadow of his former self throughout his spell at the club, scoring just four goals in 29 games. Manchester United let go of him at the end of the campaign and he ended up having another loan spell at Chelsea the following season.

#4 Odion Ighalo

Another panic transfer made by the Red Devils

An injury crisis forced Manchester United to search desperately for attacking options in January 2020. The Red Devils were linked with a move for then Bournemouth forward Joshua King towards the end of the transfer window.

On deadline day, the Premier League giants submitted their final offer to Bournemouth and reportedly gave the club just 15 minutes to accept it. The Cherries turned down the offer and Manchester United responded by signing Odion Ighalo from the Chinese Super League in a last-gasp loan swoop.

The former Watford striker had a fair stint at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in 19 games and earned a six-month extension to his initial loan deal. Ighalo left the Red Devils in January 2021 and returned to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

