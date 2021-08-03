5 notable transfers that collapsed due to unforeseen circumstances

The summer transfer window is still on. European heavyweights continue to go head-to-head in their quest to beat one another to the finest deals. This is a period that brings a lot of joy to the fans. Watching their favorite clubs making dream signings produces an incomparable excitement.

However, the transfer window is also known for producing some of the ugliest moments in the memories of these fans. While losing one's favorite player to a rival club or being betrayed by a star figure saddens the heart tremendously, nothing beats the pain of watching a dream transfer collapsing at the dying minutes, especially if it's due to unforeseen circumstances.

Over the years, we've witnessed several instances in which everything suggested that a player was on his way to a new club, only to learn shortly afterward that the transfer had fallen through, albeit for some incomprehensible reason. Below, we look at 5 of such scenarios:

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Arsenal

Zlatan even got a customized Arsenal shirt

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Arsenal are the most unlucky club when it comes to transfer businesses. The Gunners have had a lot of near misses in attempts to sign famous footballers. One of them is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede attacker, at 16 years of age, visited Arsenal's training facilities and even trained with the first team. He was granted a shirt with his name on the back and it looked like he was already becoming an Arsenal player until Arsene Wenger made a terrible mistake that led to a capitulation.

The then Gunners manager asked the striker to go through a trial and he responded: ''Zlatan doesn't do auditions.''

#4 Robert Lewandowski to Blackburn Rovers

Lewy was really close to joining Blackburn

When Robert Lewandowski broke through the ranks at Lech Poznan, Blackburn made an attempt to lure him to England and a bid of £4 million was enough to convince the player's party. Sadly, a terrible natural disaster would prevent the deal from going through.

WATCH: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski reveals all about failed Blackburn Rovers move & the volcano myth - https://t.co/oi8sxERjn1 - For @CBSSportsGolazo. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) June 9, 2021

When it was time for the striker to travel to England, a volcanic ash cloud was discovered in Iceland, which forced all flights in and out of the UK to be canceled. Lewandowski would later sign a deal with Borussia Dortmund instead, where he spent a couple of years before moving to Bayern Munich.

