5 of the best footballers and their one glaring weakness

Even the best of the lot have weaknesses - and here is a rundown of them.

Messi blasts past Marcelo using his right foot - a rare sight

To err, they say, is human. But what if you err so much that it becomes actually a habit rather than a silly mistake? That’s what I’d like to call weakness. When someone repeatedly fails at something, it can be said that it is her/his weakness.

I, for example, fail at life, so living is my weakness. Since you are reading my articles, I can safely deduce that spending time wisely isn’t your strongest forte. And since footballers are humans, they also have their weaknesses.

Even the greatest players in the world have their shortcomings. It is only natural since nothing is perfect – except Melanie Laurent’s eyes and Ne Obliviscaris’ songs – and footballers are no exceptions either.

So without beating the bush any further – I am just getting worse at writing proper intros – here are the 5 best footballers with their one glaring weakness…

#1 Lionel Messi – Right-foot

Few things in this world are priceless: the smile on your parents’ face after you make them proud, the moment you see your first-born, Pineapple-topped Pizza and Lionel Messi’s left-foot. The Argentine’s left-foot is like the paintbrush of Pablo Picasso while the pitch he plays on is the canvas on which the dreams are drawn.

Everybody dreams, but what makes one an artist is the ability to translate the dream into reality. Art is not really just making music or complex paintings, it is actually listening to your heart and synchronising your mind with it to create something magnificent.

That’s what Pablo Picasso used to do with a paintbrush – he aligned his dreams with his mind – and that’s what Messi does with his left-foot; he weaves magic.

However, when the ball falls on his right, it seems as though his mind isn’t as aligned with his heart. The Argentina captain might have scored a few goals with his right, but it is a far-cry from what he can do with his left.

When the ball is on his right, it is like he isn’t dreaming anymore – and how can you weave magic without reveries?