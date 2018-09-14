5 best African players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League era

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

With its popularity spread across the world, the Premier League is one of the most popular destinations for the players all around the world. Liverpool FC, being one of the biggest clubs in the league, attracts a number of foreign stars.

At the moment, there is a kind of African revolution going on at Anfield, and the Reds signed a number of African players. There are currently four players of African descent in the Liverpool squad, and they are playing a vital role for the Merseysiders.

The Egyptian Mohamed Salah has received all the limelight in the recent times, but there have been a number of other Africans players who have graced Anfield in Premier League history.

Right on this note, let us take a look at the five best African players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

#5 Momo Sissoko

Injuries limited Momo Sissoko's stay at Anfield for only three years- nevertheless, he was a fan favorite during his time at the club and is one of the finest African players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Known for his tough tackling and strength, Sissoko joined the Reds in 2005 and Rafa Benitez even claimed that he had more potential than Patrick Veiria. He showed glimpses of it during his first season at Anfield- however, a number of serious injuries soon followed and he was never able to fulfil his true potential.

He made 86 appearances in all competitions for the Reds and won one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FA Community Shield with the club.

Sissoko moved to Juventus from Liverpool in 2008 and played for 10 different clubs since leaving Merseyside.

#4 Naby Keita

Naby Keita impressed during his early Liverpool days

Maybe it is too early to come to this conclusion, but Naby Keita is an incredible talent and could be counted among the world's best midfielders if he is able to fulfil his potential.

Keita impressed during his spell with RB Leipzig and even made Jurgen Klopp ready to wait for a year to secure the services of the talented midfielder. He was officially signed for the Reds in the summer transfer window of 2018.

The 23-year-old was a part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2016-17 and also included in the Champions League Team of the Year 2018. Keita played 58 Bundesliga games for RBL and scored 14 goals in the process.

The Guinean international is a technically strong player, possessing exceptional dribbling and passing ability. He works hard in the defence as well, and is a perfect player for Jurgen Klopp's system.

He played in three out of the opening four fixtures of the Reds this season and received a lot of plaudits for his performances.

