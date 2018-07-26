5 of the best bald players in modern football

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira

There used to be a time when losing your hair was an unstoppable process and going bald early was inevitable. There are plenty of things that can be done like wigs, hair transplant (Wayne Rooney and Wesley Sneijder) and hair plugs to hide your receding hairline today though, yet there are still plenty of players who have embraced nature's course.

There have been some amazing players who have thrown caution to the wind and shaved it all off or left it be. The following list has the best footballers in the modern era who don’t just have shining heads but also shining skills.

PS. I have included players who are entering the twilight years of their career or have just finished their career and players who have embraced their baldness.

#5 Patrick Vieira

Senegalese born, France international was Arsenal’s bulldog in midfield for 9 years dominating opponents with tough, aggressive and winning mentality. A box to box player, he was Arsenal’s captain from 2002 to 2005 lifting 3 FA Cups and 3 League titles including the famous Invincible season.

He went on to play for Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City winning 3 Serie A titles and 1 FA Cup. He was also the captain of France for a period and won the 1998 World Cup with them in addition to Euro 2000. He played a huge role in reaching the finals of WC 2006 as they finished runner-up. He is currently Nice’s manager in Ligue 1.

#4 Arjen Robben

Juventus v FC Bayern Munich - International Champions Cup 2018

At 34 years, it’s a wonder how he is still one of the fastest and trickiest wingers out there. His cut-ins from the wing and shots are feared by most defenders and goalkeepers alike as it almost always ends in a goal.

A terrific dribbler, he has been at Bayern Munich since 2009 making 189 appearances and scoring 95 goals. An ex-Real Madrid player and Chelsea player, he has 3 Premier League titles and one La Liga title to his name.

With Bayern Munich, he has won 7 Bundesliga titles, 4 DFB-Pokal and one Champions League title. He has been instrumental for every one of these triumphs. He carried the Netherlands to a second-place finish in 2010 and a third-place finish in 2014 almost single-handedly.

