5 of the best managerial appointments in the last decade

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
585   //    27 Jul 2018, 21:58 IST

European football has had some world-class managers

The modern idea of football is extremely different to what it was a decade ago. The sport has evolved in a strange way which has both amused and bemused the viewers. It is purely a result based industry now where it would be quite sensational to find a club sharing the idea of an 'Arsenal-Wenger' type romance with its manager.

Managers are hired and fired consistently in search of desperate glory. Vincenzo Montella would agree after being sacked twice within twelve months.

However, some managerial appointments turned out to been quite remarkable. With them in the dug-out, their teams went on to achieve great heights, and lift some major silverware.

That said, here are five of the best managerial appointments made over the last decade.

#5 Luis Enrique - FC Barcelona

The manager had a trophy laden spell at Camp Nou

Enrique was appointed to take up the top job at the Camp Nou after a dreadful 2013-14 season under Gerardo Tata Martino. The Spaniard took the office on 19 May 2014.

In his first season in charge, the boss won a treble with the Catalan club and rescued the club from misery. Notably - the star forward line of Messi, Suarez and Neymar caused havoc in opposing defences on their way to glory.

However, his non tiki-taka brand of football was not well received by the players and the fans. It was reported that a few players had also fallen out with him.

Into his second spell in charge, he inspired the team to a domestic double but constantly kept losing the dressing room at the club.

On 1 March 2017, Enrique announced his departure from the club when his contract was due to expire at the end of the season. Barca ended the 2016-17 season with only the Copa del Rey, and it appeared to be in the best interest of either parties that a new manager was appointed.

Nevertheless, he won almost 76 percent of his games while in office at the club. Enrique remains one of the best managers to have taken up a job in Spain.

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Football and writing is what I live for. These two things combined, make it worth even more. Might not be the perfect author you are looking for but definitely worth your time. Happy reading! Feel free to contact for any help, criticism or suggestion.
