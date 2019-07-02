5 of the best teenage prospects at English Premier League teams

Premier League academies are churning out talent at a ferocious rate, but with the constant stream of big name signings, it can be hard to keep track of some of the lesser known talents. Here are five of the best teenagers who could be on the verge of making a name for themselves.

#5 Bobby Duncan - Liverpool

Bobby Duncan's move from Manchester City to Liverpool caused great controversy

As the cousin of Liverpool legend Steven Gerard, Bobby Duncan has some serious pedigree.

He began his career with Wigan Athletic before moving on to Manchester City. After scoring for fun in Manchester, he attracted the attention of top sides from across the world, before eventually agreeing to sign for the club he had supported all his life: Liverpool.

Last season, he helped the Reds to an FA Youth Cup victory, scoring a long range goal in the final against his former club Manchester City.

#4 Adam Idah - Norwich City

Idah earned a call up to the Republic of Ireland youth squad last season

Norwich City's Adam Idah certainly knows how to find the back of the net. After scoring a truckload of goals both for Norwich Under 23s and the Republic of Ireland under-17s team, the forward attracted the attention of Manchester United.

One of eight nominations for Premier League 2's player of the season, Idah could break into Norwich's first team this season.

#3 Joao Virginia - Everton

Virginia has been described as "too good for the under 23s"

The Portuguese goalkeeper joined Everton from Arsenal in 2018 and was a key part of the Toffees' recent Premier League 2 winning campaign.

Everton boss Marco Silva has said that Virginia is now "too good for the under-23s", and the teenage stopper could well be featuring for the first team in the coming season.

He also pitches in for the first team, acting as an unofficial translator for Portuguese speaking players.

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Ramsey (left) was in remarkable form last season

Last season, Ramsey was Aston Villa academy's player of the year, also representing England at under-18 level. Having been at Villa Park since the age of six, he impressed hugely with his goal scoring ability from central midfield, recently signing a long term contract with his boyhood club. In February, Ramsey made an assured debut for Villa's first team as a substitute in a big West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion.

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Mason Greenwood has drawn comparisons with Robin Van Persie

A 17-year-old forward, Mason Greenwood has already made numerous appearances for United's first team, and even made history as the youngest ever player to start a Premier League game for the Red Devils.

Named as United's Young Player of the Year last season, the pacey two-footed forward will no doubt see his career progress even further in the coming season.