Five of the biggest wins in world football

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 19:02 IST

The more the number of goals, the merrier it is

While many will tell you otherwise, winning is the most important thing in sport. And in football, to win, you have to score goals. The more the merrier.

In certain situations, teams come up against oppositions that are completely inferior to them. Sometimes the superior team will take it easy on the field, score three goals and then relax, while at other times, they will pile on the misery and plunder in goal after goal.

On that note, take a look at five one-sided matches in which teams showed their opposition no mercy whatsoever.

#1 AS Adema 149–0 SO l'Emyrne (2002)

Yes, you read that right.

149-0 was the scoreline of a match played over 90 minutes between Madagascan clubs AS Adema and Stade Olympique l’Emyrne back in 2002. And it now holds the world record for the highest scoreline in a football match, recognised by the Guinness Book of Records. Strangely, though, SOE were no part-timers – they were the Malagasy champions in 2001.

Farcical scenes led to a basketball-like score as AS Adema won the match without gaining possession even once between the first goal and the 149th. Their opponents had complete control over the league game, deliberately plonking the ball in the back of their own net.

Adema’s players, who were understandably bemused, did nothing to stop the self-destruction. SOE were, in fact, protesting over a referee’s decision that had knocked them out of the title race in the previous match. With Adema having already secured the Malagasy title, SOE decided to protest and thus the outrageous scoreline.