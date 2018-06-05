Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 of the most bizarre moments in World Cup history

The World Cup has seen some tremendous moments over the years, but also some bizarre ones - and these five are up with the best.

Scott Newman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 00:20 IST
714

Forward Roger Milla from Cameroon runs past Colomb
Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita provided a classic bizarre moment at the 1990 World Cup

The history of the World Cup is littered with some of the most memorable moments in football history, from Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick in the 1966 final to Diego Maradona’s legendary performances in 1986, all the way up to Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Brazil in the 2014 tournament.

Of course, with 20 tournaments now behind us and a myriad of different nations having taken part over the course of those tournaments, there have been plenty of bizarre moments that have been equally memorable, too. Here are 5 of the most bizarre moments in World Cup history.

#1: Mwepu Ilunga finds a unique way to stop a free-kick, World Cup 1974

The country of Zaire – now the Democratic Republic of the Congo – have only ever appeared in one World Cup tournament, in West Germany back in 1974. Unlike some other one-timers though, they provided the football audience with one of the most bizarre moments in World Cup history.

After losing their first two group games to Scotland and Yugoslavia, they were faced with holders Brazil in what looked set to be another one-sided loss. With 10 minutes to go, Brazil were duly 2-0 up when they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. With Rivelino appearing to line a shot up, the referee blew the whistle, only for Zaire defender Mwepu Ilunga to sprint out of the wall and boot the ball up the field.

It was a genuinely bizarre moment that was put down to “African ignorance” by commentator John Motson, who assumed that Ilunga simply didn’t know or understand the rules. The defender received a yellow card for his actions, which also appeared to baffle him.

Later on, Ilunga explained that he was attempting to be sent off in a protest against the fact that his country’s dictator was refusing to pay the players, but as he only received a yellow card it didn’t quite work out, and it remains one of the most replayed comical clips in World Cup history.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Portugal Football Diego Maradona
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 Top Football Advertisements - World Cup Edition
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #34 Eusébio 
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
7 best number 7's in football history
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
World Cup Stadiums: Top 5 Iconic Venues in World Cup History
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018