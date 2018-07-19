Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 of the most exciting signings made by Premier League sides so far

Keerthi Vasishta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.17K   //    19 Jul 2018, 18:26 IST

Arsenal Training Session
Arsenal's Bernd Leno

The Summer Transfer window has only 3 weeks left for English clubs. Most clubs have made a foray into the transfer market with only Everton, Burnley and Tottenham to have not signed a player yet. Every pre-season in the English top-flight brings new stars and this one is no different.

There have been some interesting and very exciting signings across the board and we can't wait to discover the next big thing in England, for now we can only judge on reputation and speculate on the impact they will have on their new sides.

#5 Bernd Leno- Arsenal

Bernd Leno joins an increasing number of German stars who are slowly embracing the Premier League. Leno is a German International capped six times since making his debut in 2016 for the Der Mannschaft, which is an impressive feat considering his competition for the Goalkeeping spot includes Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc der-Stergen (FC Barcelona) and Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain).

Leno became the youngest Goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 while playing for Bayer Leverkusen. This was the start of an eight-year stint as Leverkusen No 1 managing over 200 Bundesliga appearances.

Arsenal's incumbent goalkeeper Petr Cech is aging and made some noticeable errors last season and Leno could help stem the mistakes and at 26 has at least a good ten years ahead of him as a top level goalkeeper.

He came through the Vfb Stuttgart youth system but never made a senior appearance for the first team.

#4 Jean-Michaël Seri- Fulham

Reading v Fulham - Pre-Season Friendly
Seri with coach Jokanovic

Jean Seri is one of the hottest talents in Europe. Period. How Fulham managed to convince the former OGC Nice star to join them remains a matter of speculation. The Ivory Coast International began his career in his home country and soon caught the eye of Portuguese giants Porto.

He signed for Pacos de Ferriara soon afterwards and his passing range became of the talk of the town. Since he signed for Nice, Seri's presence on the pitch saw his stock rise and he was linked with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Seri possesses an ability to dictate the tempo of a game and has great vision. Playing in Fulham's very attacking side coached by Slavisa Jokanovic will provide a great opportunity for the talented midfielder to flourish.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Jean Seri Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Keerthi Vasishta
ANALYST
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Most expensive transfers of the summer window so far
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 worst signings made by Liverpool in the last 10 years
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most decisive signings of the 17/18 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us