5 of the most iconic title-winning goals of the 21st Century

Aryaman Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 874 // 07 Aug 2018, 01:05 IST

Kun Aguero Celebrating in the Aftermath of one the Most Insane Premier League Moments

Part of football's charm is the sheer unpredictability of the sport. It stands as the epitome of the concept of David and Goliath, albeit in real life. As such, every club aims to win titles as it is the trophies that satiate the desire of fans, (most) players and chairmen.

Some victories last longer in one's memory than others. This could be because of a long-range thunderbolt or a brilliant free-kick that secured the critical win or simply due to the sheer nostalgic value these moments hold.

We will try to rank the top five iconic title-clinching goals in football of the 21st century.

#5 Didier Drogba vs Manchester United (2007 FA Cup)

Didier Drogba, as he so often does in Cup finals rose to the occasion and won it for Chelsea

The FA Cup final of 2007 was a historic one. It was the first final held at the new Wembley stadium and saw the two best teams in England collide in what promised to be a cracker of a final, Alex Ferguson's Manchester United faced off against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

The match itself saw both sides fail to break the deadlock in normal time, with Petr Cech called into action on a couple of occasions to deny the dangerous Wayne Rooney. As penalties began to look more and more likely, Chelsea finally found a way through. Didier Drogba, as he so often does in Cup finals rose to the occasion and won it for Chelsea.

Drogba received the ball from John Obi Mikel, played a terrific one-two with Frank Lampard, flummoxing the Manchester United defenders, and then touched the ball past the onrushing Edwin Van der Sar and won Chelsea's fourth FA Cup.

