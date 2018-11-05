×
5 Most improved Arsenal players under Unai Emery

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    05 Nov 2018, 15:02 IST

Emery has had an instant impact at Arsenal
Emery has had an instant impact at Arsenal

On Saturday evening, Unai Emery’s troops battled Jurgen Klopp’s warriors in a thoroughly entertaining contest. While Emery would feel a little unlucky to have not come away with the win, the neutrals were thrilled to bits with the high-octane football on display.

Slowly but surely, Emery has started ingraining his philosophy on the team. After a rocky start to his Arsenal tenure, Emery masterminded 11 victories on the spin before drawing games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Whereas the game against Crystal Palace represented an Arsenal team in 2nd gear, against the Reds, the Gunners were in overdrive for the entirety of the game.

With Arsenal adopting the high-energy, attacking style that Emery professes, many believe that the glory days are not far away for the Gunners.

However, the most pleasing aspect of his spell has been the way he has re-energised players who seemed to have lost direction towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure. The Spaniard has extracted every ounce of ability from the likes of Iwobi, Bellerin and Welbeck while also revitalising Xhaka and the enigmatic Ozil. 

Through this article, we would take a glimpse at 5 players who look the most improved since last season. Here is a look at them:

#5 Danny Welbeck

Welbeck has produced when called upon
Welbeck has produced when called upon

Since arriving from Manchester United, Danny Welbeck has never really established himself as the first-choice striker at the Emirates. While injuries have hampered his progress significantly, his failure to convert chances also pushed him down the pecking order.

In the early part of his Arsenal career, he had to play second fiddle to Olivier Giroud whereas currently, he is clearly the third-choice striker behind Lacazette and Aubameyang.

However, since Emery’s appointment, the Englishman has discovered arguably his best patch of form in the Red and White. Despite playing fleetingly, he has notched up goals in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, having scored two in each.

Moreover, he seems to have found his confidence, something which was sorely lacking for the better part of last season. At present, he represents a sound option off the bench who can affect games with his pace and energy.

Welbeck’s resurgence can be hugely credited to Emery instilling confidence in him and getting him performing as well as ever. Hence, without a shadow of a doubt, he makes it to our list at No.5.

