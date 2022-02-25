5 oldest goalscorers in Manchester United history

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in world football and several players have contributed to attain this status. Perhaps their greatest reign during English football was under Sir Alex Ferguson, who scouted and managed players brilliantly.

The Premier League side were the hotbed for young talent at one point. But their ability to churn out the best from their senior members was highly underrated. Sir Alex was the best judge of the players and always kept those at the club who gave it their all despite their aging bodies.

Some of them were more ever-green than the rest and showed up for Manchester United well into their thirties.

On that note, let us take a look at the five oldest goal-scorers in Manchester United history.

#5 Laurent Blanc (36years 11months 4days)

Laurent Blanc had a short-lived career at Manchester United but he made it count for the time he was there. Sir Alex Ferguson had wanted the centre-back at the club since 1996. However, it was in 2001 that the Frenchman decided to join the Red Devils from Inter Milan.

Although Blanc was already 35 when he joined the club, he was expected to fill the hole left by the iconic Jaap Stam. While the France international was not as aggressive, he did have his fair share of qualities.

He did come under criticism during his first campaign at the club for underwhelming performances. But he stood out in the following season as he helped the club lift the Premier League title.

He retired after that season but did score four goals during that time, including three in key Champions League ties.

In doing so, he became one of the oldest goal-scorers in the club's history, a feat he can certainly be proud of.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years 10 days)

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon in himself and is one of the best players to have ever donned the Manchester United jersey. His first stint at the club was quite special but his brilliance has continued since re-signing for the club last summer.

There have been several question marks about Manchester United this season. But they would have been in a far worse position without the Portuguese legend.

His most recent form will tell you otherwise as he's scored just one goal in 2022. But the Red Devils are still in the Top 4 race due to Ronaldo's quality at the start of the season. They are also still in the hunt for Champions League glory, thanks to him.

He recently became one of the oldest goal-scorers in the club's history, following his opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. The goal came days after his 37th birthday.

Still going strong, few would bet against the Portuguese superstar going top of this list by the end of his time at Old Trafford.

Edited by Aditya Singh