5 oldest managers in Premier League history

The English Premier League is one of the most-watched football leagues in the world. Renowned for its fast-paced games, the league has been graced by some of the finest players and managers in the sport.

In its near three-decade-long history, 16 different managers have managed over 300 games in the Premier League, with five of them having done so for at least five different teams. In the latter group, Mark Hughes has taken charge of six different Premier League sides while Sam Allardyce has done so for a record seven.

Five oldest managers in the Premier League

The legendary duo of Arsene Wenger (828) and Sir Alex Ferguson (810) are two of just three managers, the other being David Moyes (427), to have managed over 400 Premier League games for a single club.

While Moyes has never won the Premier League, Wenger (3) and Ferguson (13) have done so on multiple occasions, with the Scot being the oldest manager to win the competition. On that note, let us find out if the duo of Wenger and Ferguson also feature in the list of the five oldest men to have managed a game in the Premier League.

#5 Guus Hiddink (69 years, 189 days)

Guus Hiddink

The much-travelled Guus Hiddink, who had managed five different club teams and four in international football, took his Premier League bow in early 2009 when he was asked to manage Chelsea on an interim basis.

After leading the 2008-09 Premier League table under their new manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, Chelsea's form went south. The club lost a home game in the Premier League for the first time in 86 games, with another home defeat, this time against Arsenal, dropping the club to second in the league table.

Advertisement

By February, Chelsea's form showed no signs of improving as a spate of costly draws coupled with away losses at Manchester United and Liverpool cost the Brazilian his job. The club plummeted to fourth in the league table, and Champions League qualification looking far from certain.

Guus Hiddink, who was then the manager of the Russian national team, was approached for the Chelsea top job, which he agreed to do without relinquishing his Russia job.

The Dutchman sparked an immediate upturn in Chelsea's fortunes as the club qualified for the Champions League and won the FA Cup. However, despite the Chelsea players and fans imploring Hiddink to stay, the Dutchman left, albeit on a high note as he had commitments with Russia.

Six years later, Hiddink returned to take charge of Chelsea for a second time, once again on a temporary basis, when the club parted ways with Jose Mourinho after a calamitous start to the 2015-16 Premier League season saw the club hovering just above the relegation zone.

.@ChelseaFC can confirm Guus Hiddink has been appointed first-team manager until the end of the season. https://t.co/ysm9lCR0jF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 19, 2015

The Dutchman's magic touch worked once again as Chelsea recovered to end the season in tenth place. In the last match of his second tenure, the 69-year-old Hiddink oversaw a 1-1 home draw against champions Leicester City that made the veteran Dutchman the fifth oldest manager in Premier League history.

#4 Neil Warnock (70 years, 83 days)

Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock became only the fourth manager aged over 70 to manage a Premier League team when he oversaw relegated Cardiff City's last game of the 2018-19 season where the visitors won 2-0 at the home of Manchester United.

A year earlier, Warnock had earned his eighth promotion in English leagues as Cardiff qualified for the Premier League.

And it's a little bit of history for Neil Warnock! 👏👏👏



He's the first manager to win eight promotions in the English leagues as #CardiffCity book their place in the Premier League.



Read all about it here 👉 https://t.co/UEzWesxA71 pic.twitter.com/XHE66X5kXb — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) May 6, 2018

However, he failed to keep the team afloat as a dismal run of results, especially in the second half of the season, that saw the club lose nine of their last 12 Premier League games put paid to their survival hopes.