5 one-man teams in the Premier League thus far

Shubham Dupare // 19 Sep 2018, 16:01 IST

Zaha has scored 3 goals in 4 matches for Crystal Palace this season

Football is a team sport; it is the combined effort of the 11 players that yields success on the pitch. Well, all clubs have some players who are expected to be the star performers for them on the pitch, but depending on them too much is a never a good idea.

We all love individualistic heroics on the pitch. What can be more inspiring than watching a player turn the match on its head single-handedly? A key player for the team will always step up when his teams needs him, but expecting him to repeat such performances, again and again, is really asking too much.

Such players generally become the one bright spot in an otherwise dismal display by the team over the season. When teams start relying on a player too much, they expose a vulnerability to their opponents. The opponents know that if they stop the key man, they'll stop the team.

In the Premier League, with so many talented players playing for all the clubs, it is rare to see anyone putting on a 'one man show'. But this season, there have been instances where all the hopes of a team have been pinned on a single player.

So, here's a list of 5 clubs who have been in a true sense nothing more than a 'one-man show' so far.

#5 Southampton - Danny Ings

Danny Ings has scored 3 goals in 5 matches so far

The on-loan Liverpool striker has been in good touch in front of the goal. Danny Ings has started in 4 of the 5 matches for Southampton and scored 3 goals already.

His goals have really been important for the Saints team that has only managed 1 win so far this season. His goal against Crystal Palace ensured that the Saints got their first win of the season.

After a long spell on the sidelines due to injury, he is looking like he's back to his best. Having only joined the Saints this transfer window, he has scored 3 of 6 goals scored by the team.

With no other player likely to step up, he looks like he'll have to keep on running his one-man show for the Saints for the rest of the season if they are to survive in the league.

