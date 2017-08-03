5 outrageous replacements for Neymar

Can any of these five players really fill Neymar's shoes?

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 17:04 IST

Who can replace PSG-bound Neymar?

As the world holds its breath, Neymar Jr. is on the verge of making a widely publicized move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, for a whopping £196 million.

The deal would not only see records tumble, but also widespread unrest among the Catalan fans, at least until Barcelona sign a suitable replacement.

Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to replace the flamboyant striker at the soonest and is said to have assembled a list of potential replacements.

There exists little doubt that the player chosen to replace Neymar will be of the utmost quality, capable of fitting into the spot left vacant by the departing Brazilian.

While some of the world's top footballers have been named in the media as an ideal replacement, some outrageous links have been made as well.

Here are 5 players who have outrageously been suggested as a potential replacement for Neymar.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has said he wants Champions League football

The Arsenal striker has publicly revealed his desire to leave the club and has since been linked with several clubs across Europe. The Chilean joined Arsenal in 2014, and has scored 72 times from 145 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Sanchez's 3rd season at the Emirates saw the English side suffer their worst league finish in over two decades, ending 5th in the table and subsequently losing their spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The 28-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at Arsenal and has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Bayern Munich. However, talks with both clubs seem to have broken down and Barcelona have emerged as a potential destination.

Sanchez was a Barcelona player for three seasons before moving to Arsenal in search of first team football. With Neymar gone, Sanchez might just contemplate a move back to his former club, where he is guaranteed not just to start, but to also compete for the Champions League trophy.