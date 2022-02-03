5 overrated free-kick takers of the 21st century

Set-pieces continue to play a vital role in football, especially in cup competitions and knockout fixtures. The most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018 saw approximately 40% of its 169 goals come from corners, free-kicks and penalties.
In modern football, successful teams are usually elite in set-pieces. Take the ongoing Premier League season for example, where the top three sides (Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea), have all scored at least ten times from dead-ball situations.
It is also easier than ever to buy a free-kick, with Europe's top five leagues seeing between 20 to 30 fouls per game. Therefore, it's no surprise that dead-ball situations continue to grow in importance, and can be the difference between a narrow win or a heartbreaking defeat.
James Ward-Prowse, Dimitri Payet and Lionel Messi have established themselves as legitimate free-kick specialists in recent seasons. In the case of other notable names, though, the hype has not necessarily matched the output.
On that note, we take a look at five players in the 21st century whose dead-ball abilities did not live up to their reputations.
#5 Roberto Carlos
Real Madrid and Brazil icon Roberto Carlos is best known for scoring arguably the greatest free-kick in history, against France in 1997. However, the left-back's technique involved power over placement.
When it did work, his set-pieces were incredible to watch. But more often than not, Carlos' free-kicks would sail over the goal or smash into the wall.
The Brazilian made over 850 appearances in his career, turning out for Brazil and the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce. Although he wasn't a bad free-kick taker by any means, Carlos' wonder goal against Les Bleus inflated his reputation.
#4 Wayne Rooney
England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is the record all-time goalscorer for the Red Devils (253 goals) and the Three Lions (53 strikes). Interestingly, some of the striker's landmark goals came from free-kicks.
He netted one from just outside the box while scoring a hat-trick on his debut for Manchester United in the Champions League. Rooney's 250th goal for the Red Devils was also a stunning free-kick to rescue a draw against Stoke City.
Despite boasting good technique, a powerful right foot and the ability to bend the ball, Rooney only scored eight free-kicks in nearly 500 Premier League appearances.