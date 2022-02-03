5 overrated free-kick takers of the 21st century

Set-pieces continue to play a vital role in football, especially in cup competitions and knockout fixtures. The most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018 saw approximately 40% of its 169 goals come from corners, free-kicks and penalties.

In modern football, successful teams are usually elite in set-pieces. Take the ongoing Premier League season for example, where the top three sides (Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea), have all scored at least ten times from dead-ball situations.

It is also easier than ever to buy a free-kick, with Europe's top five leagues seeing between 20 to 30 fouls per game. Therefore, it's no surprise that dead-ball situations continue to grow in importance, and can be the difference between a narrow win or a heartbreaking defeat.

James Ward-Prowse, Dimitri Payet and Lionel Messi have established themselves as legitimate free-kick specialists in recent seasons. In the case of other notable names, though, the hype has not necessarily matched the output.

On that note, we take a look at five players in the 21st century whose dead-ball abilities did not live up to their reputations.

#5 Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos (right) in La Liga action

Real Madrid and Brazil icon Roberto Carlos is best known for scoring arguably the greatest free-kick in history, against France in 1997. However, the left-back's technique involved power over placement.

When it did work, his set-pieces were incredible to watch. But more often than not, Carlos' free-kicks would sail over the goal or smash into the wall.

Sandeep Thapar 🇮🇳 @sandythapar 24 years ago, Roberto Carlos scored that spectacular goal from a free kick (Brazil vs France)! 24 years ago, Roberto Carlos scored that spectacular goal from a free kick (Brazil vs France)! https://t.co/VnX8bUP0Hz

The Brazilian made over 850 appearances in his career, turning out for Brazil and the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce. Although he wasn't a bad free-kick taker by any means, Carlos' wonder goal against Les Bleus inflated his reputation.

#4 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney (centre) in action for Manchester United

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is the record all-time goalscorer for the Red Devils (253 goals) and the Three Lions (53 strikes). Interestingly, some of the striker's landmark goals came from free-kicks.

He netted one from just outside the box while scoring a hat-trick on his debut for Manchester United in the Champions League. Rooney's 250th goal for the Red Devils was also a stunning free-kick to rescue a draw against Stoke City.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Wayne's Rooney free-kick vs Stoke.



Breaks Man United's all-time goal scoring record.

Breaks the PL's all time away goal scoring record. Wayne's Rooney free-kick vs Stoke. Breaks Man United's all-time goal scoring record.Breaks the PL's all time away goal scoring record. https://t.co/SIfdzBK95B

Despite boasting good technique, a powerful right foot and the ability to bend the ball, Rooney only scored eight free-kicks in nearly 500 Premier League appearances.

