5 overrated players in Manchester United's recent history

Despite an ongoing eight-year-long domestic title drought, Manchester United remain English football's most successful club in the Premier League era. The Red Devils stamped their authority in English football under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Manchester giants won eight Premier League trophies between 2000 until the Scottish coach's retirement in 2013.

United's success has always been powered by their superstar players. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Nemanja Vidic were all amongst the world's best players during their time at the club. However, there have also been high-profile let-downs such as Alexis Sanchez and Juan Veron, who didn't live up to their hype during their spells at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's overrated stars were not necessarily bad players

Unlike flops such as Bebe and Gabriel Obertan, who failed at Manchester United even during the club's golden period, the names on this list weren't bad players. Instead, they didn't play as big a role in the club's success as their CVs suggest.

Thanks to a combination of nostalgia, flair and revisionism, their time at Old Trafford is looked back upon with more fondness than their performances deserved. On that note, here's a look at five players who were overrated during their spells at Manchester United.

#5 Anderson

Manchester United's Anderson drives past Mohamed Diame (#21) of West Ham.

Brazilian midfielder Anderson became a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford, winning numerous trophies with Manchester United. Signed from Porto in 2007 for £25 million, the 2008 Golden Boy winner spent eight seasons with the Red Devils. In this period, he won four Premier League titles, two League Cups, the 2008 UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Something of a cult icon amongst the club's supporters, there is the impression that Anderson was a potential world-beater who went wrong. However, a closer look at his numbers suggests the Brazilian never remotely displayed qualities to indicate he would develop into a world-class talent.

Anderson played more than 20 league games in a season for Manchester United just once during his time with the club. He scored only nine times in 181 appearances.

It is a miracle he managed to have such a long career at Old Trafford, and was without a doubt one of Sir Alex Ferguson's worst signings. The midfielder retired in 2019, aged just 31.

#4 Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez went from a Manchester United hero to a pantomime villain.

No list of overrated players is complete without a dose of controversy. And as far as causing a stir goes, it doesn't get more controversial than Carlos Tevez.

A complete centre-forward with no real weakness, Tevez had an exit that left the most bitter of tastes in the mouths of Red Devils fans. His transfer to Manchester City also marked the rise of the Citizens, who would eventually go on to surpass their famous neighbours.

The Argentinian striker formed one of the greatest attacking triumvirates in modern football when he linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney in 2007-08.

Signed from West Ham United on a two-year loan deal, Tevez played a key role in Manchester United's 2007-08 Champions League and Premier League double. The Argentine international scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Tevez's initial success often overshadows the fact that the Argentine's second season with the club was rather underwhelming. He scored just five goals in 29 league games, and was benched for the 2009 Champions League final.

At the end of the 2008-09 season, Tevez rejected the chance to make his Manchester United move permanent. The club was willing to match West Ham's £25.5 million valuation as well as the striker's wage demands. Instead, he sealed a transfer to Manchester City, becoming the first player to move between the two clubs in over a decade.

Sure, Tevez was excellent in 2008-09. However, the club's trophy haul glosses over the fact that he was by no means indispensable.

