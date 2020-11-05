5 most overrated players in Premier League 20-21

The English Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world. It also happens to be the wealthiest football league on the planet. Last season, as many as six clubs in the Premier League had players whose annual salaries exceeded $5 million.

To put that number into perspective, only six other clubs in Europe's top 5 leagues, which includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, had heftier player wages.

Five most overrated players in the Premier League

Considering the popularity of the Premier League, some of the finest players to have graced the sport have played in the competition. However, some players' performances haven't justified their high wages.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players who can be deemed the most overrated in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Paul Pogba

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba has recently found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Since his £89 million transfer from Juventus in the summer of 2016, the French midfielder has done very little to justify his enormous payout at Old Trafford. In 174 games in all competitions for Manchester United during this period, Pogba has had a measly return of just 33 goals and 35 assists.

In fact, for all the hype and talk about his talent, Pogba has netted only twice in his last 33 games for the club. Last weekend, the Frenchman conceded a penalty from which Arsenal scored to record their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

In all seriousness, considering the hype and price tag has there been a more disappointing transfer in PL history than Pogba? — Tommy (@TLister77) November 1, 2020

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has even labelled the World Cup winner as "not world-class in any shape or form", a perception not many would disagree, considering the player's recent returns.

In other words, Pogba has simply failed to put the stage on fire and has largely underwhelmed during his time at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, he remains an integral player for the Premier League team's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

#4 Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe became Arsenal's most expensive acquisition when the Gunners splashed out £72 million last summer to acquire his services.

However, the transition from Ligue 1 to the Premier League has been far from smooth for the much-touted French winger, who has failed to hit the ground running, perhaps expectedly.

In 52 appearances in all competitions for the club since his arrival, Pepe has made 21 goal contributions (10 goals and 11 assists) - 12 of them coming in the Premier League - which isn't terrible by any stretch of imagination, but is nowhere near enough to justify his enormous price.

Pepe is renowned for his dribbling prowess, ability to run behind defenses, score goals and also create them. However, during his short stint at Arsenal so far, the player has only provided fleeting glimpses of his ability, perhaps because he may be trying too hard.

50 - Nicolas Pepe has become the first player to successfully dribble past Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch defender's last 50 appearances in the Premier League, since Mikel Merino in March 2018 for Newcastle. Beaten. pic.twitter.com/B1oRZMciOB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Nevertheless, Pepe has the full support of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has alluded to the fact that the player's hefty price tag hasn't helped him deliver his best in a new environment.

“The price that we paid for him puts him in a difficult position straight away because he’s going to be compared to players of that calibre. He was in France and was one of the biggest stars in the league. He had an incredible year. Now he comes here, and a lot of people didn’t even know him and you paid that price tag. So for him to put his brain into this picture and solve all this is not easy,” said Arteta.